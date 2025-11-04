Get your hands in the air as Clubland Live Tour announced for Leeds venue

Leeds ravers - get your hands in the air and dust off your glowsticks.

The Clubland Live Tour 2026 is coming to Leeds on bank holiday Sunday May 3, 2026. The legendary Clubland brand has been setting dancefloors alight for years, and now it is returning bigger, louder, and more spectacular than ever.

The date at First Direct Bank Arena will bring together a selection of the best DJs spinning the biggest tunes from across the decades of Clubland classics. Expect the beats that defined a generation — from euphoric trance and hands-in-the-air anthems to the freshest modern remixes that keep the Clubland spirit alive.

The celebration of club culture, energy, and unity will feature breathtaking visuals, state-of-the-art sound systems, and a “light show that will turn Leeds into the ultimate dance arena”.

Organisers said: “Whether you grew up with Clubland or you are discovering it for the first time, this tour is the perfect opportunity to relive the magic or make brand new memories on the dancefloor.

“Gather your crew, dust off your glowsticks, and prepare for an electrifying night of non-stop anthems, amazing energy, and pure nostalgia. Tickets are expected to sell fast for what promises to be one of the biggest Clubland shows of all time, so don’t miss your chance to be part of this epic event. The beats are back. The lights are ready. The dancefloor is waiting.”

Clubland tickets at first direct bank arena are available on general sale on Friday Nov 7 at 10am.