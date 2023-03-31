George Ezra is set to perform at Leeds First Direct arena next week as part of his UK and Ireland tour. The Budapest singer is set to headline Leeds First Direct Arena on April 5, with English singer-songwriter Passenger to support him as a guest.

George Ezra is a folk-rock singer-songwriter from Hertfordshire who released his first album, Wanted on Voyage, in 2014. The album reached number one in the UK following the wide success of Budapest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The singer later gained his first number one hit with Shotgun in 2018 from his second album, Staying at Tamara’s. After a break from music, George Ezra released his third studio album, Gold Rush Kid, in 2022.

If you’re a George Ezra fan, you might be wondering how you can get tickets, as well as what hit songs he could be performing on the night. While the show is just around the corner, there are some savvy ways to get tickets.

Here’s everything you need to know about George Ezra’s performance in Leeds

Door opening times for George Ezra at Leeds First Direct Arena

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doors open at 6pm on April 5 for George Ezra. The event is scheduled to start at 7.50 pm.

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 26: George Ezra performs on the John Peel Stage during day five of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 26, 2022 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

When is George Ezra expected to finish at Leeds First Direct Arena?

The First Direct Arena website states the venue curfew for an evening event is 11pm unless stated differently. They do not list end times for security reasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Full set list for George Ezra at Leeds First Direct Arena

A full set list has not been released for George Ezra’s tour in Leeds, but this is his set from his London O2 gig earlier this month which is expected to be similar.

Anyone for You (Tiger Lily)

Cassy O’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get Away

Gold Rush Kid

Pretty Shining People

Barcelona

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saviour

Did You Hear the Rain?

Acoustic Set

Hold My Girl

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sweetest Human Being Alive

In the Morning

Set 2

Manila

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All My Love

Green Green Grass

Blame It on Me

Paradise

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Budapest

Encore:

Dance All Over Me

Shotgun

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is the support act for George Ezra at Leeds First Direct Arena?

English singer-songwriter Passenger will support George Ezra.

How to get last-minute tickets for George Ezra at Leeds First Direct Arena

Last-minute tickets are available on Ticketmaster for George Ezra in Leeds. At the time of writing, there are standard standing tickets available from £50 each. Seated tickets are also available from £108. Visit the Ticketmaster website for more information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Full list of UK tour dates for George Ezra

April 5 - Leeds First Direct Arena

April 6 - London O2 Arena

June 9 - Belfast – Belsonic at Ormeau Park

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

June 11 - Cork – Musgrave Park

June 17 - Isle of Wight – Isle Of Wight Festival

June 29 - Lytham - Lytham Festival

June 30 - Bedford - Bedford Park Concerts

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

July 2 - Chepstow – Chepstow Racecourse

July 7 - Glasgow – TRNSMT Festival Glasgow Green