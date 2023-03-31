George Ezra to perform at Leeds First Direct Arena: everything you need to know including door times & setlist
George Ezra is performing in Leeds in April - here’s everything you need to know
George Ezra is set to perform at Leeds First Direct arena next week as part of his UK and Ireland tour. The Budapest singer is set to headline Leeds First Direct Arena on April 5, with English singer-songwriter Passenger to support him as a guest.
George Ezra is a folk-rock singer-songwriter from Hertfordshire who released his first album, Wanted on Voyage, in 2014. The album reached number one in the UK following the wide success of Budapest.
The singer later gained his first number one hit with Shotgun in 2018 from his second album, Staying at Tamara’s. After a break from music, George Ezra released his third studio album, Gold Rush Kid, in 2022.
If you’re a George Ezra fan, you might be wondering how you can get tickets, as well as what hit songs he could be performing on the night. While the show is just around the corner, there are some savvy ways to get tickets.
Here’s everything you need to know about George Ezra’s performance in Leeds
Door opening times for George Ezra at Leeds First Direct Arena
Doors open at 6pm on April 5 for George Ezra. The event is scheduled to start at 7.50 pm.
When is George Ezra expected to finish at Leeds First Direct Arena?
The First Direct Arena website states the venue curfew for an evening event is 11pm unless stated differently. They do not list end times for security reasons.
Full set list for George Ezra at Leeds First Direct Arena
A full set list has not been released for George Ezra’s tour in Leeds, but this is his set from his London O2 gig earlier this month which is expected to be similar.
Anyone for You (Tiger Lily)
Cassy O’
Get Away
Gold Rush Kid
Pretty Shining People
Barcelona
Saviour
Did You Hear the Rain?
Acoustic Set
Hold My Girl
Sweetest Human Being Alive
In the Morning
Set 2
Manila
All My Love
Green Green Grass
Blame It on Me
Paradise
Budapest
Encore:
Dance All Over Me
Shotgun
Who is the support act for George Ezra at Leeds First Direct Arena?
English singer-songwriter Passenger will support George Ezra.
How to get last-minute tickets for George Ezra at Leeds First Direct Arena
Last-minute tickets are available on Ticketmaster for George Ezra in Leeds. At the time of writing, there are standard standing tickets available from £50 each. Seated tickets are also available from £108. Visit the Ticketmaster website for more information.
Full list of UK tour dates for George Ezra
April 5 - Leeds First Direct Arena
April 6 - London O2 Arena
June 9 - Belfast – Belsonic at Ormeau Park
June 11 - Cork – Musgrave Park
June 17 - Isle of Wight – Isle Of Wight Festival
June 29 - Lytham - Lytham Festival
June 30 - Bedford - Bedford Park Concerts
July 2 - Chepstow – Chepstow Racecourse
July 7 - Glasgow – TRNSMT Festival Glasgow Green
July 23 - Suffolk – Latitude Festival