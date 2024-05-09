Geology Rocks: Explore the world beneath your feet at National Coal Mining Museum

Geology Rocks Returns This Weekend. Photo JMA Photography, NCMME.

Geology Rocks - a celebration of the world beneath our feet - returns to Yorkshire’s National Coal Mining Museum for England this Saturday.

With opportunities to dig up and handle amazing rocks and fossils, enjoy unique shows and tours, and delve into a range of exciting demonstrations, visitors of all ages will enjoy this jam-packed day organised in partnership with Yorkshire Geological Society (YGS) on May 11, 10am to 5pm.

The Museum, the former Caphouse Colliery, is on New Road, Overton, the main road between Wakefield and Huddersfield.

Most events during the Geology Rocks day of activities, featuring exhibits and workshops, are free, but some activities must be pre-booked - visit the museum’s website for more information at www.ncm.org.uk.

The event boasts the unique opportunity to head underground by walking down the Museum’s steep 600m drift, with a geologist on-hand to answer questions. Booking is essential for this special activity and is suitable for ages 10+ only - CLICK HERE.

Above ground, surface tours will take eventgoers for a walk around the Museum before exploring the Lister-Kaye Tunnel to see rock and coal seams up close - CLICK HERE.

Throughout the day, guests can discover exhibits of fossils, minerals, and rocks, along with seeing exciting rock-cutting and polishing demonstrations up-close. Visitors are welcome to bring their own rocks and fossils to be identified by experts or cut to uncover the secrets within.

There are plenty of creative opportunities for younger visitors with a host of hands-on activities, from setting off a volcano to making a coal seam in a test tube to take home. Run by LoveScience, these free science shows will show children how to test and identify rocks and fossils.

Families can discover how coal was formed and how we know where to find it with The Rock ‘n’ Coal Show. Performed by the Museum’s Living History team, audiences will meet characters from history including Father of Geology William Smith and Marie Curie who will demonstrate exciting scientific experiments.

In the afternoon, YGS will host a series of fascinating short talks, highlighting the best places to see interesting fossils to the geology of Caphouse Colliery. With topics ranging from ammonites to dinosaur footprints, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Lynn Dunning, CEO of National Coal Mining Museum for England said: “After the success of Geology Rocks for the past two years, we’re delighted to again be joining forces with Yorkshire Geology Society to offer our visitors a fun-packed day of exciting exhibits and interactive experiences learning about the ground beneath our feet.”

Paul Hildreth, Member of Yorkshire Geological Society added: “This event is a real showcase for Yorkshire geology, and we hope it inspires the next generation of geologists.

“Experts will be on hand throughout the day to offer advice, identify specimens and even cut rocks to reveal any stored secrets. So, dig out those rocks, minerals and fossils that have puzzled you for so long and bring them along on to find out what they are and the story behind them.”

National Coal Mining Museum’s attractions include underground tours, exhibitions, pony discovery centre, nature trail, adventure playground, café and more.

I is open Wednesday to Sunday, 10am-4pm (winter hours until March 24) and 10am-5pm (summer hours from March27).