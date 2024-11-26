We might finally learn what happened on the fishing trip 📺

BBC have shared a first look at the final Gavin and Stacey episode.

It harks back to an image from the show’s debut back in 2007.

And a brief synopsis for the episode has been revealed - but it doesn’t give much away.

The first look at the last ever episode of Gavin and Stacey has been revealed.

Fans are counting down the days until the conclusion of the beloved BBC show on Christmas Day - and they finally have something to wet the appetite. It comes five years after the previous special ended on a cliffhanger back in December 2019.

Unlike the most recent episode, the finale of Gavin and Stacey will not be set at Christmas - despite airing on Christmas Day. See what has been said about the episode so far.

First look at Christmas special

First look at 2024's Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special. Photo: BBC | BBC

The BBC has now released a bit of a sneak peak at the final episode of Gavin & Stacey. The image shows the characters of Smithy, Gavin, Stacey and Nessa standing and is reminiscent of a promo image from the first season of the show - all the way back from 2007.

In that previous photo, the main characters were standing in front of a red garage door. It shows how much time has passed since the show originally premiered, a whopping 17 years ago.

Gavin and Stacey in 2007. Photo: BBC | BBC

What is the Gavin and Stacey finale about?

In confirming its Christmas schedule, the BBC has confirmed the synopsis for the last ever (did someone just chop onions) episode of Gavin and Stacey. Just be warned, it does not give much away.

The synopsis reads: “It’s five years since we left Nessa down on one knee declaring her love for Smithy and asking him to marry her. And a lot has happened in those five years.

“In Barry, Bryn’s packing the Picasso in readiness for a trip to Essex; Stacey and Gavin are looking for new ways to spice up their seventeen year marriage and Gwen is behaving most strangely. Nessa’s started a new business venture and Neil the Baby’s about to begin an apprenticeship with his dad.

“Over in Billericay Pam is stressing out at the prospect of playing hostess, not helped by a newly retired Mick practicing his golf swings in the living room and there have been more ups and downs in Pete and Dawn’s relationship. Join us on the journey to Barry and Billericay as we catch up with the Shipmans and the Wests for the very last time and maybe find out what exactly did happen on that fishing trip.”

