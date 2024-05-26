13 fun-filled pictures from Garforth Beer Festival as locals enjoy Leeds town's ale celebrations

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 26th May 2024, 19:24 BST

Thirsty ale enthusiasts flocked to Garforth Country Club today for the return of a popular local event.

Organised by the area’s District Lions, Garforth Beer Festival switched to the new venue last year due to popular demand, having outgrown its former home at the town’s Miners’ Welfare Hall.

Despite the weather - and Leeds United’s defeat at Wembley - the spirits were high as drinkers enjoyed cask ales from Yorkshire breweries, as well as lagers, wine and prosecco.

Local bands entertained the crowds, while food vendors served pizza and German sausages.

Enjoy 13 pictures from the event.

The rain didn't stop drinkers enjoying the Garforth Beer Festival 2024

1. Garforth Beer Festival

The rain didn't stop drinkers enjoying the Garforth Beer Festival 2024 Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Enjoying the day, from the left, are Sharon Chadwick, Lynn Smith, Ian Prentis and David Chadwick

2. Garforth Beer Festival

Enjoying the day, from the left, are Sharon Chadwick, Lynn Smith, Ian Prentis and David Chadwick Photo: Mark Bickerdike

The Garforth Beer Festival is organised by Garforth and District Lions, and held at Garforth Country Club

3. Garforth Beer Festival

The Garforth Beer Festival is organised by Garforth and District Lions, and held at Garforth Country Club Photo: Mark Bickerdike

The annual gathering switched to the new venue last year, having outgrown its former home at the town’s Miners’ Welfare Hall

4. Garforth Beer Festival

The annual gathering switched to the new venue last year, having outgrown its former home at the town’s Miners’ Welfare Hall Photo: Mark Bickerdike

The event was held from 12 noon to 9pm

5. Garforth Beer Festival

The event was held from 12 noon to 9pm Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Frazer Campet, left, and Chris Simpson.

6. Garforth Beer Festival

Frazer Campet, left, and Chris Simpson. Photo: Mark Bickerdike

