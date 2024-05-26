Organised by the area’s District Lions, Garforth Beer Festival switched to the new venue last year due to popular demand, having outgrown its former home at the town’s Miners’ Welfare Hall.

Despite the weather - and Leeds United’s defeat at Wembley - the spirits were high as drinkers enjoyed cask ales from Yorkshire breweries, as well as lagers, wine and prosecco.

Local bands entertained the crowds, while food vendors served pizza and German sausages.

Enjoy 13 pictures from the event.

1 . Garforth Beer Festival The rain didn't stop drinkers enjoying the Garforth Beer Festival 2024 Photo: Mark Bickerdike Photo Sales

2 . Garforth Beer Festival Enjoying the day, from the left, are Sharon Chadwick, Lynn Smith, Ian Prentis and David Chadwick Photo: Mark Bickerdike Photo Sales

3 . Garforth Beer Festival The Garforth Beer Festival is organised by Garforth and District Lions, and held at Garforth Country Club Photo: Mark Bickerdike Photo Sales

4 . Garforth Beer Festival The annual gathering switched to the new venue last year, having outgrown its former home at the town’s Miners’ Welfare Hall Photo: Mark Bickerdike Photo Sales

5 . Garforth Beer Festival The event was held from 12 noon to 9pm Photo: Mark Bickerdike Photo Sales

6 . Garforth Beer Festival Frazer Campet, left, and Chris Simpson. Photo: Mark Bickerdike Photo Sales