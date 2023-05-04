Frankie and Benny's and Chiquito are set to leave a number of locations across the UK this month. The planned closures will see both chains shut their doors in Leeds.

The news of the expected closures was confirmed by The Restaurant Group (TRG), who owns both chains, at the start of the week. Now a full list of locations has been announced, which includes Leeds.

Frankie and Benny's will close in a total of 18 locations, while Chiquito will only face four closures up and down the country. Leeds is one of a few places that will have closures of both chains.

Official dates for closures across the two chains are yet to be confirmed. However, the 22 sites are expected to close by the end of the month.