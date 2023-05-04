Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Frankie and Benny's and Chiquito to shut in Leeds as part of closures across the UK

Both Frankie and Benny's and Chiquito face closures in Leeds.

Amber Peake
By Amber Peake
Published 4th May 2023, 15:50 BST- 1 min read

Frankie and Benny's and Chiquito are set to leave a number of locations across the UK this month. The planned closures will see both chains shut their doors in Leeds.

The news of the expected closures was confirmed by The Restaurant Group (TRG), who owns both chains, at the start of the week. Now a full list of locations has been announced, which includes Leeds.

Frankie and Benny's will close in a total of 18 locations, while Chiquito will only face four closures up and down the country. Leeds is one of a few places that will have closures of both chains.

Official dates for closures across the two chains are yet to be confirmed. However, the 22 sites are expected to close by the end of the month.

Individual sites that will be closing in the confirmed locations are yet to be revealed at this time. As stated on Chiquito's website, the chain only has one restaurant in Leeds, which is located in the Centre 27 retail park. Frankie and Benny's also has a Centre 27 location as well as another in the White Rose Shopping Centre. 

