Foundations star Kate Nash living out fantasy at Leeds Festival

LEEDS Festival singer songwriter Kate Nash has revealed how she still gets scared before playing in front of thousands of people.

But unlike the wrestling star she plays in TV series Glow, she won't be tapping out.

She says she is super excited to be living out her fantasy playing festivals like Leeds and grateful for the "invisible connection with people through music".

Chart-topper Kate has been described as the most honest, self-effacing and unpretentious pop star Britain has produced in a generation.

Not bad when you consider she's had a chart topping debut album Made of Bricks, won the hearts of the nation with 2007 smash hit single Foundations, and has since gone on to be a TV star of hit USA wrestling Netflix drama, Glow.

Now she's back with an highly acclaimed fourth album, Yesterday Was Forever and is about to play Leeds and Reading Festivals.

She headlines the Festival Republic Stage on Sunday, August 26, after performing at its sister festival in Reading the day before.

In an exclusive chat she said: "I'm always really scared before I go on and then when I see there are people in the crowd I just think I'm glad they came - it's such a privilege to tour. I'm just that grateful to be able to do it.

" I just did a US tour and I'm standing up there, looking out but the crowd in Denver and I'm thinking.'I'm just a girl from Harrow'.

"I worked in Nando's and wrote these songs and that's where it all kind of started. I was bored of my day job and now I am able to stand here for some reason and connect with people that know the words to songs.

"it just blows my mind so I'm always just so grateful to be able to have this invisible connection with people through music. It's just such an exciting, weirdly tangible thing. But it's really cool."

She added: "I've been spending time in New York working on a musical and then I'm back in the UK for Reading and Leeds Festivals. So I'm a little all over the place, but it's really nice to spend so much time in the UK because it's my favourite place to be in the summer.

"it's not the first time I've played Leeds Festival. I've played twice before and I'm really excited to be back. I think the last time I play was in 2013. I love the festival - it's so much fun to play because the crowd are just so up for it. Everyone is so passionate and just up for a good time.

Kate Nash

" I always had dreams of playing festivals but it seemed like such a fantasy to be able to do that. I remember the first time I couldn't believe it, that I was doing it. Festivals are exciting because it's not always your crowd and such an unusual feeling, because some people just come and discover you, they are not necessarily there for you and you don't have the power to curate the environment.

"It feels rock and roll in an exciting way."

Main stage headliners at Leeds Festival this year include Kings Of Leon, Courteeners, The Vaccines (Friday, Aug 24), Fall Out Boy, Travis Scott, The Kooks, The Wombats and Post Malone (Sat, Aug 25) and Kendrick Lamar, Panic! At The Disco and Dua Lipa...likes of Kate Nash headlining Festival Republic stage (Sun, Aug 26).

More than 30 emerging artists will play the BBC Music Introducing stages including Doncaster rockers The Blinders in Leeds on Saturday - with same day appearances by Leeds based Fizzy Blood and Harrogate alternative pop duo Litany.

