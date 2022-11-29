Florence + the Machine have announced a rescheduled date for their tour in Leeds after having to cancel earlier this month due to an injury. The band was scheduled to perform at the First Direct Arena in November but had to reschedule after Florence Welch broke her foot during a London performance.

The singer later confirmed that she’d had a fall during her performance at London’s O2 Arena where she broke her foot and had to cancel the rest of her Dance Fever UK tour. Today, (November 29) Florence Welch, who heads the band posted a heartfelt message on her Instagram account to tell her followers that the dates have been moved for the Dance Fever tour to next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “We practise resurrection. Thank you so much for everyone’s kindness and understanding. See you very soon.” Here’s what you need to know about the new date and what to do if you can’t make it.

When is Florence + The Machine rescheduled Leeds concert

Florence + The Machine have rescheduled their Leeds tour date for Saturday, February 4, 2023 at the First Direct Arena.

How to get tickets for Florence + the Machine in Leeds

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ticket holders of the cancelled event will be able to use the ticket they have already been issued. Anyone else looking to buy tickets for the rescheduled show should visit the Ticketmaster website.

Florence + The Machine has rescheduled the Leeds gig for next year

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to get a refund for Florence + the Machine concert in Leeds

Ticket holders who cannot make the rescheduled date should contact their point of purchase to organise a refund.

Advertisement Hide Ad