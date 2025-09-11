Five not to be missed experiences in Leeds right now from Titanic to Lego to Jazz (with prices)
There are so many things to do in Leeds right now - here are just five.
The Art of the Brick: An Exhibition of LEGO® Art
- The Art of the Brick is the best-known LEGO® art exhibition in the world. After touring several cities and entering CNN's list of "Must-See" exhibitions, it will finally arrive in Leeds. Critically acclaimed, the collection features works by artist Nathan Sawaya, which are made from millions of LEGO® bricks.
- Price: From £8.90 (Child) and £12.90 (Adult)
- Where: 22-26 The Headrow, Unit 3, Broad Gate, Leeds, LS1 8EQ
- Tickets: https://feverup.com/m/393925
- Titanic: A Voyage Through Time in Leeds offers an extraordinary virtual reality (VR) journey into history’s most famous ship. Dive to the wreckage as it rests today, then travel back to 1912 to experience the Titanic as a passenger. Walk the Grand Staircase, meet the people who shaped its story, and witness history firsthand in this breathtaking, immersive adventure!
- Price: From £13 (Child) and £15 (Adult)
- Where: 22-26 The Headrow, Unit 3, Broad Gate, Leeds, LS1 8EQ
- Tickets: https://feverup.com/m/399488
Enlightenment: An Immersive Light Show
- With over 1.5 million visitors worldwide, Eonarium presents Enlightenment at Leeds City Museum. Watch the iconic Leeds City Museum come alive in this spectacular sound and light show. Set to the enchanting melodies of Vivaldi’s ‘The Four Seasons’, mesmerizing visual projections will take you on an extraordinary journey through spring, summer, autumn, and winter.
- Price: From £7.50 (Child) and £12.50 (Adult)
- Where: Leeds City Museum, Millennium Square, Leeds, LS2 8BH
- Tickets: https://feverup.com/m/366495
Sign up to the Yorkshire Evening Post’s new WhatsApp channel for breaking news in Leeds
- The Jazz Room is a journey back in time to the birthplace of this iconic genre. Located in a street-style bar that recreates 1920s New Orleans, this live jazz show promises a night of soul, passion, and rhythm. Grab yourself a cocktail from the bar, and watch talented musicians light up the stage. Enjoy a selection of the finest ‘hot jazz’ tunes, a unique blend of ragtime, brass, and blues, plus moments of spontaneous improvisation—a hallmark of true jazz.
- Price: From £27
- Where: Belgrave Music Hall, Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP, LS2 8JP
- Tickets: https://feverup.com/m/414166
Candlelight: Hans Zimmer's Best Works
- Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in Leeds. Get your tickets now to discover the music of Hans Zimmer at Leeds City Museum under the gentle glow of candlelight. The program includes classics such as Time from Inception and Pirates of the Caribbean Suite.
- Price: From £20
- Where: Leeds City Museum, Millennium Square, Leeds, LS2 8BH
- Tickets: https://feverup.com/m/138784