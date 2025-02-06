An exhibition celebrating one of the world’s most beloved bunnies is set to launch at Leeds City Museum this week, inviting visitors to celebrate a very special birthday.

From tomorrow (Friday) museum-goers can step inside the world of international phenomenon Miffy, the adorable rabbit created by Dutch artist and illustrator Dick Bruna, as the iconic character marks her 70th anniversary.

The exhibition features a collection of screenprints, films, pencil drawings, paintings, original book designs and Miffy merchandise from across the world alongside stop motion models from the TV series Miffy and Friends.

The Miffy exhibition at Leeds City Museum will be on display until September | Leeds City Council

The interactive exhibition, which is free to visit, will bring Miffy to life through giant versions of some of the illustrated icon’s most popular books, inviting visitors to enter Miffy’s world, play hide and seek among the trees and use their imaginations to create their own stories using puppets, drawings and colour.

A collaboration with Mercis, the global brand owner of Miffy, the concept for the exhibition began in 2022 when Leeds Museums and Galleries won a prestigious European award for its learning programmes.

The trophy awarded to the service was a bronze sculpture of Miffy created by Dick Bruna’s youngest son, Marc Bruna.

Matt Storey, Leeds City Museum’s Principal Keeper, said: “It’s a real joy to welcome such a world-famous character to Leeds and for the museum to be playing an important part in celebrating 70 years of both Miffy and Dick Bruna’s unique art, life and legacy.

The interactive museum is free to visit for Miffy lovers | Leeds City Council

“As well as marking a huge milestone for Miffy, the exhibition is a great chance for families to come together at the museum and step into a world of play and imagination which they can explore and be inspired by.”

Originally created on June 21, 1955, Bruna first drew Miffy to entertain his young son whilst on a rainy seaside holiday in Holland, telling him stories about a rabbit which ran around the garden of their holiday home.

The acclaimed series of picture books which followed used simple illustrations and rhyming text to explore universal childhood themes, with Miffy becoming globally synonymous with friendship, innocence, fun and design.

Councillor Salma Arif, Leeds City Council’s executive member for adult social care, active lifestyles and culture, said: “This exhibition is a fantastic opportunity for different generations to come together at the museum and celebrate a character who has been a part of so many childhoods all across the world.

“Leeds City Museum is the ideal place for such a family-friendly exhibition and we’re really looking forward to welcoming families in the coming months.”

The Leeds City Museum exhibition will run from February 7 until September 7, 2025, and is free to visit. A programme of Miffy themed events and activities will take place throughout February half term and the museum will be celebrating Miffy’s official birthday in June.

After Leeds, the exhibition will move to Time and Tide Museum of Great Yarmouth Life. For more details, please visit the official website.