An open air cinema is coming to Leeds Millennium Square this summer and this is how to get tickets

Although summer might feel like a long way away, it won’t be long before we are searching for things to do al fresco.

And this year the popular Leeds open air cinema will return to Millennium Square.

Here’s our guide to the shows:

When is the open air cinema at Leeds Millennium Square and what films are they showing?

The Luna Cinema company will be holding the highly anticipated summer open air cinema at Leeds Millennium Square from the 16-18 August 2019. Three award winning films will be screened over three days. Doors will open at 7pm on all three occasions, with the film starting at 8.30pm.

Pretty Woman - August 16

One of Hollywood’s biggest ever blockbusters is the first screening. The 1990 romantic comedy, starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere, will be shown on 16 August. This event is for guests over the age of 15 only.

Bohemian Rhapsody - August 17

The story of the man who changed the face of music forever, Bohemian Rhapsody, will be screened on 17 August. Featuring Rami Malek in an extraordinary embodiment of Freddie Mercury, this film is available for all guests, with under 12’s being admitted with an adult present.

Mary Poppins Returns - August 18

The sequel to one of the most beloved stories of all time, Mary Poppins Returns is bound to be popular with families. Emily Blunt portrays Mary Poppins and Dick Van Dyke returns to iconic film. The film is suitable for guests of all ages.

Can I take food and drink?

Guests are welcome to bring picnics to the event, however, there will be hot food available on site.

Glass is banned from the area. There will be a bar on site, serving; beer, prosecco, wines, spirits and soft drinks.

Can I take something to sit on?

As Millennium Square is fully hard standing guests are advised to bring camping chairs or blankets to sit on during the show.

Luna fleece blankets will be available to purchase with your ticket or at the event for £12.

What happens if it rains?

You can never predict the British weather but even if it does rain the event will go ahead.

The Luna Cinema said: “In the event of bad weather the event will go ahead - please check the forecast and come prepared (ponchos and blankets will be available on-site to make you as comfortable as possible)”.

How much are tickets and how do I get them?

Tickets cost £15.50 for general admission with the premium option costing £28. Premium tickets allocate guests a reserved directors chair in a prime position of the screen, offer a complimentary drink and priority access to the bar. Group bookings of more than 10 guests are offered the discount of £1 per ticket.

Both can be purchased through the Luna Cinema website (booking fees apply). thelunacinema.com/millenium-square-leeds