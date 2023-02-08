Fall Out Boy announce UK tour including Leeds First Direct Arena date: how to get tickets, presale details
Here’s how you can get tickets to the Fall Out Boy concert in Leeds.
Fall Out Boy have announced they’ll be touring the UK this year, including a visit to Leeds in October. The popular American pop punk band will head to the city after concluding their EU tour in France as part of their ‘So Much for (Tour) Dust tour.
The Illinois band, whose previous tour was over five years ago, is one of the most eagerly anticipated tours by fans. Beginning their summer tour in the US, the band has a jam-packed schedule of visits around the country in August, before heading to Europe in October.
Yorkshire’s own Bring Me the Horizon will join the group for a majority of the tour. The band also announced New Found Glory, Four Years Strong, The Academy Is…, Alkaline Trio, Games We Play, Daisy Grenade, Carr, and Royal & the Serpent will appear at select stops.
The band, consisting of lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Patrick Stump, bassist Pete Wentz, lead guitarist Joe Trohman, and drummer Andy Hurley, has garnered numerous honours and awards, including multiple Grammy nominations and an MTV Video Music Award for 'Sugar, We're Going Down.'
Their breakthrough album, 'From Under the Cork Tree,' was released in 2005 and achieved double platinum status in the United States.
This album yielded a number of popular singles, including "Sugar, We're Going Down" and "Dance, Dance." Since then, Fall Out Boy have released critically praised and commercially successful albums, including 'Infinity on High' (2007) and 'Save Rock and Roll' (2013).
Their music has also appeared in a number of prominent computer games, television shows, and films, such as Guitar Hero III and How to Train Your Dragon 2. Here is information on the tour and how to obtain tickets.
When is the Fall Out Boy Leeds concert?
Fall Out Boy will be performing at Leeds First Direct Arena on October 27, 2023.
How to get Fall Out Boy tour tickets
The tickets will be on general sale on Ticketmaster from 10am on February 17 and the presale tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, February 15 from 9am.
Fall Out Boy UK Tour 2023 venues
OCT 27, 2023
First Direct Arena
Leeds, United Kingdom
OCT 28, 2023
OVO Hydro
Glasgow, United Kingdom
OCT 29, 2023
AO Arena
Manchester, United Kingdom
OCT 31, 2023
Utilita Arena Birmingham
Birmingham, United Kingdom
NOV 2, 2023
The O2
London, United Kingdom
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.