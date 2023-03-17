Everybody’s Talking About Jamie has announced the UK tour which will begin in September 2023 until run until May 2024 including multiple dates in Leeds.This will be the second time the show has toured the UK - visiting 18 more locations over the next year.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie will visit Leeds Grand theatre in November. The touring cast of the stage show was revealed on March 16, with Ivano Turco (from Cinderella and Get Up, Stand Up!) as main character Jamie New.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cast also features Rebecca McKinnis (We Will Rock You, Dear Evan Hansen), Talia Palamathanan (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie Tour and film) and Shobna Gulati (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie West End and Film). Everybody’s Talking About Jamie follows British schoolboy Jamie New who aims to overcome prejudice by becoming a drag queen.

After the show debuted at London’s Apollo Theatre in the West End, it was nominated for several Olivier awards and turned into a film in 2021. The musical is inspired by the 2011 British television documentary Jamie: Drag Queen at 16 directed by Jenny Popplewell.

But when will the Everybody’s Talking About Jamie UK tour visit London and how can you get tickets? Here’s everything you need to know.

Following a record-breaking three-year West End residency, sold-out UK & Ireland Tour and Amazon studios award-winning film, the smash-hit, critically acclaimed and award-winning musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie embarks on a second UK Tour, stopping in Sunderland from September 19-23

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie Leeds shows

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie UK tour will visit Leeds on November 14 - 19 this year.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie UK tour dates

September 7 – 17 2023 – The Lowry, Salford

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

September 19 – 23 2023 – Empire Theatre, Sunderland

September 25 – 30 2023 – Theatre Royal, Nottingham

October 2 – 7 2023 – Churchill Theatre, Bromley

October 9 – 14 2023 – Hippodrome Theatre, Birmingham

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

October 23 – 28 2023 – Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff

October 31 – November 11 2023 – Theatre Royal, Brighton

November 14 – 19 2023 – Grand Theatre, Leeds

November 21 – 25 2023 – Winter Gardens, Blackpool

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

November 28 – December 2 2023 – Venue Cymru, Llandudno

December 12– 30 2023 – New Theatre, Oxford

January 16 – 20 2024 – Theatre Royal, Newcastle

January 23– 27 2024 – Grand Theatre, Wolverhampton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

January 29 – February 3 2024 – New Victoria Theatre, Woking

February 9 – March 23 2024 – The Peacock Theatre, London

April 9 – 20 2024 – Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield

April 22 – 27 2024 – Empire Theatre, Liverpool

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

May 13 – 18 2024 – King’s Theatre, Glasgow

How to get tickets to Everybody’s Talking About Jamie London shows