Everybody’s Talking About Jamie announces UK tour including Leeds Grand Theatre shows - how to get tickets
West End theatre show Everybody’s Talking About Jamie has announced a tour - including a date in Leeds
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie has announced the UK tour which will begin in September 2023 until run until May 2024 including multiple dates in Leeds.This will be the second time the show has toured the UK - visiting 18 more locations over the next year.
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie will visit Leeds Grand theatre in November. The touring cast of the stage show was revealed on March 16, with Ivano Turco (from Cinderella and Get Up, Stand Up!) as main character Jamie New.
The cast also features Rebecca McKinnis (We Will Rock You, Dear Evan Hansen), Talia Palamathanan (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie Tour and film) and Shobna Gulati (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie West End and Film). Everybody’s Talking About Jamie follows British schoolboy Jamie New who aims to overcome prejudice by becoming a drag queen.
After the show debuted at London’s Apollo Theatre in the West End, it was nominated for several Olivier awards and turned into a film in 2021. The musical is inspired by the 2011 British television documentary Jamie: Drag Queen at 16 directed by Jenny Popplewell.
But when will the Everybody’s Talking About Jamie UK tour visit London and how can you get tickets? Here’s everything you need to know.
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie Leeds shows
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie UK tour will visit Leeds on November 14 - 19 this year.
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie UK tour dates
September 7 – 17 2023 – The Lowry, Salford
September 19 – 23 2023 – Empire Theatre, Sunderland
September 25 – 30 2023 – Theatre Royal, Nottingham
October 2 – 7 2023 – Churchill Theatre, Bromley
October 9 – 14 2023 – Hippodrome Theatre, Birmingham
October 23 – 28 2023 – Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff
October 31 – November 11 2023 – Theatre Royal, Brighton
November 14 – 19 2023 – Grand Theatre, Leeds
November 21 – 25 2023 – Winter Gardens, Blackpool
November 28 – December 2 2023 – Venue Cymru, Llandudno
December 12– 30 2023 – New Theatre, Oxford
January 16 – 20 2024 – Theatre Royal, Newcastle
January 23– 27 2024 – Grand Theatre, Wolverhampton
January 29 – February 3 2024 – New Victoria Theatre, Woking
February 9 – March 23 2024 – The Peacock Theatre, London
April 9 – 20 2024 – Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield
April 22 – 27 2024 – Empire Theatre, Liverpool
May 13 – 18 2024 – King’s Theatre, Glasgow
How to get tickets to Everybody’s Talking About Jamie London shows
Tickets are available to buy on the Leeds Heritage website. They cost between £30 and £49.