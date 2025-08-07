Here are five things to do during August and beyond in buzzing Leeds including War Horse, Gladiators, Bongo Bingo, Butlers in the buff and RNB Mania

It’s all happening in Leeds - here’s just five things to do to fill your diaries.

Leeds Grand Theatre: War Horse

The National Theatre is set to bring its global smash-hit production of War Horse, to Leeds Grand Theatre from Tuesday 19 August to Saturday 6 September 2025 Based on the beloved novel by Michael Morpurgo, this powerfully moving and imaginative drama takes audiences on an extraordinary journey from rural Devon to the trenches of First World War France. At its heart are astonishing life-sized horses by South Africa’s Handspring Puppet Company, who bring breathing, galloping, charging horses to thrilling life on stage.

Royal Armouries Museum: Gladiators: Heroes of the Colosseum

Ancient Rome is in Leeds for the next few months with a summer of activities, screenings, talks and a free Roman Festival at the Royal Armouries as the museum celebrates the original gladiators with a new internationally acclaimed exhibition, Gladiators: Heroes of the Colosseum, developed in collaboration with the Colosseum.

Over the August Bank Holiday weekend, the museum explodes into a celebration of ancient Rome, with daily puppet show Androcles and the Tiger, gladiator training schools, hobby-horse chariot races and even a dig pit for budding archaeologists. Designed to feel like the Roman Forum, the square outside the museum will be host to food and drink with a Roman twist, and mead tasting from Nidhoggr Mead Co. Set inside the museum and on its open-air amphitheatre, this free, family-friendly event immerses visitors in the drama, spectacle and tastes of the ancient world. Many more events are taking place. Check the website here for more events

Bongo's Bingo - unicorns can fly | Bongo's Bingo

Bongo’s Bingo’s bank holiday banger: 02 Academy Leeds

Bongo’s Bingo’s bank holiday banger will raise the roof over the long weekend in Leeds. A pulse-pounding dose of escapism , filled with chaos, confetti and hands-in-the-air classics. Let loose and be immersed in a bingo utopia including pink Henry hoovers, dance-offs and rave-rounds at The O2 Academy on Saturday 23rd August. Not forgetting the Flying Unicorns.. Check www.bongosbingo.co.uk for tickets, info and opening times.

**SOON Buff Butler’s Bottomless Brunch: The End, Leeds

For over 18s for obvious reasons, this events offers two hours of bottomless drinks, a delicious afternoon tea and a 'five star, six pack service' from Butlers in the Buff. Taking place on Saturday (August 9) from 2pm to 4pm. Last entry 2.15pm. Tickets here

RNB Mania: Leeds Outdoor Bank Holiday R&B Summer Festival

This massive showcase of 90s & 00s R&B is back for the bank holiday weekend at Project House, Leeds. RNB MANIA returns to Leeds this August bank holiday weekend, Saturday August 23, with everything from live performances to glitter stations and giveaways. Book here