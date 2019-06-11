Westlife's Nicky Byrne talks about his time at Leeds United during reunion tour

Westlife star Nicky Byrne spoke about his time training with Leeds United as he returned to the city for the band's reunion tour.

The singer, who had a stint as a professional footballer, spent two years with Leeds United after signing for them as a goalkeeper in 1995.

Leeds United Youth Team. Back row from the left: Kevin Dixon, Jonathan Woodgate, Damian Lynch, Andrew Wright, Anthony Hackworth, Alan Maybury, Simon Briggs and Lee Matthews. Front row from the left: Tommy Knarvik, Harry Kewell, Wesley Boyle, Nicky Byrne, Matthew Jones and Stephen McPhail.

He was also a squad member of the FA Cup Youth winning team in 1997 and left when his contract expired later that year.

Speaking during the band's 20 Tour at Leeds' First Direct Arena on Monday evening he recalled his time training on the streets of Beeston Hill with the club.

And he also shared details of a chance encounter with a group of men at a cash machine in Harehills that left him wondering whether he might be mugged.

He told the crowd: "Those Wortley and Beeston Hills that we used to do pre-season training on up and down until you literally spewed up it stood me well.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink scores Leeds United's winner past ex-Leeds junior goalkeeper Nicky Byrne in their 2-1 victory over Shelbourne

"Those lads never caught me.

"Leeds United gave me one thing apart from a great football career. It made me fast and it made me fit and they were never going to catch me."

He went on to thank the coaches at the club - including Eddie Gray - for making him a "young fit lad" and shared his memories of Mister Craig's nightclub.

He added: "I had a wonderful time in this city and it's always great to come back.

Nicky Byrne at Soccer Aid.

"And you made me feel so welcome when I was here living here.

"It's a brilliant city and it's really amazing to be back playing with the lads."

During the set the group also had an impromptu kick-around with a football putting Nicky's goalkeeping skills to the test.

The pop super group, who reformed earlier this year, are set to play again in Leeds tonight at the First Direct Arena.