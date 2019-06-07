Westlife at Leeds Arena June 2019: stage times, support acts, setlist and how to get tickets

Have your say

This year marks 20 years since boy band Westlife made their chart debut, and long-standing fans will have a chance to celebrate with the group as they bring their anniversary tour to Leeds.

The pop group - who have secured 14 number one hits in their career - will perform two dates at Leeds' First Direct Arena next week (10 and 11 June), with fans set to be treated to all the hits.

Westlife will perform at Leeds' First Direct Arena on 10 and 11 June (Photo: Smg-Europe)

The Twenty Tour

Following a recently announced reunion, four of the band’s original five members will be taking to the stage again, marking the first time the group has toured together since their split in 2012.

Fans can expect to hear all the greatest hits, including Swear It Again, Flying Without Wings and You Raise Me Up, as well as some brand new songs which will be performed live for the first time.

Nicky, Kian, Mark and Shane are also set to release a new album titled Spectrum in November 2019 - their first release in nine years.

The tour comes in celebration of Westlife's 20 year anniversary (Photo: Smg-Europe)

The first single from the upcoming album, Hello My Love, was released in January and topped the iTunes chart.

Who will the support act be?

The Rua and Keelie Walker will be the support acts for Westlife's Twenty tour.

What are the stage times?

The doors will open for the event at 6pm, with the show due to start at 7.30pm.

What will the setlist be?

Westlife have already brought the tour to various locations around the UK, so if you can't wait until the night to see what songs are in store, here is the full setlist:

- Hello My Love

- Swear It Again

- What About Now

- My Love

- When You're Looking Like That

- Uptown Girl

- Mandy

- If I Let You Go

- Home

- Better Man

- Another One Bites the Dust / Radio Gaga / I Want to Break Free / Somebody to Love / Don't Stop Me Now / We Will Rock You / We Are the Champions

- I Have a Dream

- Unbreakable

- Fool Again

- Queen of My Heart

- What Makes a Man

- You Raise Me Up

Encore:

- Flying Without Wings

- World of Our Own

Are tickets still available?

Tickets are still available for the two Leeds dates, although there is limited availability.

Tickets for the show Monday 10 June are priced from £74 per person, while tickets for the show on Tuesday 11 June are available from £51 per person.

There are also a limited number of VIP packages still available for both nights.

Tickets can be purchased online from Ticketmaster