VIDEO PREVIEW: Grease rock 'n' rolls into Leeds Grand Theatre with Peter Andre and Ore Oduba

Summer Nights have never been such a blast as the first new production in 25 years of Grease rock ‘n’ rolls into Leeds Grand Theatre.

It plays the city centre venue from today, Wednesday, June 19, to Saturday, July 20, 2019.

It stars Peter Andre and Ore Oduba - on various dates - playing Teen Angel, the role made famous by Frankie Avalon in the 1978 film,

Mysterious Girl star Andre is scheduled to perform the part on June 19 to 22, 26 to 28, then July 17 to 20, with TV presenter and Strictly Come Dancing 2016 champ Oduba in the role on Monday and Tuesday, June 24 and 25, then from Saturday, June 29 to Tuesday, July 16.

The production also stars with Dan Partridge as Danny, Martha Kirby as Sandy, Louis Gaunt as Kenickie and Rhianne-Louise McCaulsky as Rizzo.

Following a highly acclaimed sold-out eight-week run at Curve Theatre in Leicester, the first new production of Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey’s iconic musical Grease is produced by Colin Ingram and choreographed by Strictly Come Dancing’s Arlene Phillips.

Director Nikolai Foster said: “Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey’s musical is an electrifying celebration of the birth of cool and teenage culture. It provides a gripping snapshot of a country on the cusp of social change, all set to one of the greatest rock ‘n’ roll scores ever written.

“This cast are going to blow audiences’ minds with their edge, life-force and sheer exuberance. Just as the 1950s kids who heralded the birth of the teenage movement, these talented young people will breathe new life into this terrific musical.”

The 1978 film adaptation, starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton John, is the fourth highest-grossing live action musical of all time and celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2018.

The musical features beloved songs, including Summer Nights, Greased Lightnin’, Hopelessly Devoted To You and You’re The One That I Want.

Choreographer Arlene Philips said: “I’m so thrilled to have the opportunity to choreograph a new production of Grease. This production is going to be edgy, vibrant and certainly takes a new look at this very exciting musical.”

Grease originally opened in Chicago in 1971, followed by a move to Broadway in 1972, where it received seven Tony Award nominations, including one for Best Musical.

During the show's eight-year run, at the time, little known actors including Peter Gallagher, Patrick Swayze and John Travolta all appeared in the production, with Richard Gere understudying many roles before going on to star as Danny Zuko in the 1973 London premiere.

