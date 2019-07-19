This Leeds cinema will be screening the Love Island 2019 final live

Good news for Love Island 2019 fanatics - this Leeds cinema will be screening the final LIVE.

Millions of people across the country have been glued to the telly over the past eight weeks to watch a group of young people battling it out to find love.

But now the Love Island final is almost upon us and one cinema in Leeds is a showing live screening of all the juicy action.

The Showcase Leeds cinema, in the Birstall Retail Park, will be screening the final for fans for free.

The finale takes place on Monday, July 29 at starts at 9pm.

Tickets will be available to reserve on the website but according to the cinema's official twitter account, they are not online yet.

Responding to a Twitter user who asked where she could purchase them, the account replied: "Hi Tickets aren’t available just yet. Everything will be on the website and Facebook once they’re available - hopefully in the next day or so!"

Mark Barlow, General Manager of Showcase Cinemas UK said: "We're delighted to announce that we'll be screening the final of Love Island 2019 for free at Showcase Cinemas.

"We are inviting the nation's most loyal Love Island fans to experience the dramatic finale on the big screen. Tickets are expected to be in high demand, so reserve before they run out!"