Stage set for new musical showcase at Leeds Millennium Square

Home-grown Leeds musicians will have the chance to take to the stage on Millennium Square in a brand new showcase for the city’s talented and emerging artists.

For the first time ever this summer, the Music:Leeds - Live in the Square event will give artists from across Leeds and surrounding areas the chance to perform in one of the city’s biggest outdoor venues in August.

As well as giving a platform for existing and fledgling musicians, the event will also see exciting performances from the winner of the Centre Stage competition and artists selected by the BBC Music Introducing in West Yorkshire team and Chapel FM's Associate Bands program.

Artists, musicians, DJs and bands who want to be part of the event on the square are being asked to send in their music now to be considered by Music:Leeds’s Launchpad team. Artists who want to perform can submit their music for consideration by visiting www.musicleeds.com/launchpad with a deadline for submissions of June 19.

As well as bringing the event’s programme together, Launchpad offers emerging talent the opportunity to receive paid recording time, live showcases and industry mentoring - as well as attending workshops and networking.

whiskas, director of Music:Leeds, said: "Our Launchpad programme is about create opportunities for Leeds artists to develop and reach new audiences – to be able to offer them the chance to perform on a huge stage in the centre of Leeds while supporting them through recording and mentoring, is a fantastic opportunity to be able to extend across the whole city".

Music:Leeds is supported by from Leeds City Council, PRS Foundation and the National Lottery through Arts Council England.

Councillor Judith Blake, leader of Leeds City Council, said: "Leeds has a very proud tradition of supporting and nurturing musical talent and this event will give some of our brightest emerging stars a chance to perform on the big stage at the heart of the city centre."

Music:Leeds - Live in the Square takes place on Saturday, August 3, from 12pm until 10pm and is free to attend. A number of street food catering concessions together with a fully licenced bar will be available within the specially created outdoor arena.

The venue is also fully accessible with a raised viewing platform, disabled toilets and a Changing Places high dependency unit.