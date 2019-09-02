New autumn programme of dance opens at Stanley and Audrey Burton theatre in Leeds

A spectacular season of dance performances kicks off at the Stanley and Audrey Burton Theatre in Leeds this week.

The autumn programme sees old favourites such as Phoenix Dance Theatre, Ballet Black and Rosie Kay Dance Company return to the theatre alongside the world première of Northern Ballet’s newest ballet for children, Little Red Riding Hood.

The season will be launched by Northern Ballet when it presents Three Short Ballets from September 5-7. This triple bill includes the story of Nannerl Mozart in Morgann Runacre-Temple’s The Kingdom of Back, the return of Artistic Director David Nixon’s OBE’s Powerhouse Rhumba, and the world première of Amaury Lebrun’s For an Instant.

Phoenix Dance Theatre will bring its ninth annual Phoenix at Home production to the stage from September 25-28. This year’s showcase features the celebrated reworking of Stravinsky’s The Rite of Spring and an exclusive excerpt of new piece Black Waters, as well as performances by Phoenix Youth Academy.

Families can look forward to Little Red Riding Hood during the half term holidays from October 28 to November 2. On November 15 and 16, Ballet Black returns with a new triple bill of dance - Ingoma by company dancer Mthuthuzeli November, Martin Lawrance’s Pendulum and new ballet CLICK!. To close the season, Rosie Kay Dance Company will perform Rosie Kay’s Fantasia on November 21.

Tickets can be booked online at theatreleeds.com, on 0113 220 8008 or in person at the theatre on Quarry Hill.