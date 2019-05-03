Live at Leeds 2019 timings for all venues including Belgrave, Brudenell Social Club and Student Unions

Among the dozens of acts lined up for this year’s Live at Leeds are some of the most hotly anticipated bands on the UK music scene.

Here is a selection, by venue, of what’s on. For the full list, see the liveatleeds website. See our linked story here.
BELGRAVE MUSIC HALL

Noon - Hello Cosmos

1pm - Dan D'Lion

2pm - UPSAHL

3pm - Oli Fox

4pm - Jesse Jo Stark

5pm - Millie Turner

6pm - Jvck James

7pm - kwassa

8pm - Ingram

9pm - Orla Gartland

10pm - Lauren Aquilina

DR MARTENS BOOT ROOM - BRUDENELL SOCIAL CLUB

Noon - Tallsaint

1pm - Childcare

2pm - Ed The Dog

3pm - The Jungle Giants

4pm - Benin City

5pm - altopalo

6pm - Chappaqua Wrestling

7pm - Fur

8pm - Another Sky

9pm - The Murder Capital

10pm - Indoor Pets

11pm - Easy Life

DANCE TO THE RADIO STAGE - CHURCH

3:15 pm - Cavetown

4:30 pm - Shadowlark

5:30 pm - The Mysterines

6:30 pm - Cassia

7:30 pm - Fatherson

8:45 pm - Seafret

10pm - The Slow Readers Club

THE CHAPEL

Noon - Tranqua Lite

1pm - Dancing On Tables

2pm - The Collier

3pm - Patawawa

4pm - Inhaler

5pm - Swimming Girls

6pm - Retro Video Club

7pm - Declan Welsh and The Decadent West

8:15pm - The Dunts

9:30pm - Fuzzy Sun

HYDE PARK BOOK CLUB

Noon - In Your Prime

1pm - The Pearl Harts

2pm - These New South Whales

3pm - Kingswood

4pm - VC Pines

5pm - Wasuremono

6pm - Body Type

7pm - Hotel Lux

8pm - Squid

9pm - Average Joe

10pm - Bilk

MOMENTUM & INDEPENDENT STAGE - LEEDS BECKETT SU

3:30 pm

Dream Wife

4:45 pm - Gengahr

5:45 pm - Hak Baker

6:45 pm - Elder Island

8:00 pm - Ibibio Sound Machine

9:30 pm - Kate Tempest

GIGWISE STAGE - LEEDS BECKETT SU

Noon - Curb

1pm - Horror My Friend

2pm - Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard

3pm - Wovoka Gentle

4pm - Saltwater Sun

5:15pm - Heavy Rapids

6:15pm - Be Charlotte

7:30pm - LION

8:45 pm - Lady Bird

NME STAGE - LEEDS UNIVERSITY UNION

7:45 pm - Goat Girl

9pm - Confidence Man

10:30pm - Metronomy

NATION OF SHOPKEEPERS

6pm - Malena Zavala

7pm - Balcony

8pm - APRE

NORTHERN GUITARS CAFE BAR

6:30 pm - Tamu Massif

7:30 pm - Katie Pruitt

8:30 pm - Ruston Kelly

LEEDS FESTIVAL PRESENTS STAGE - O2 ACADEMY

3:15 pm - Drenge

4:45 pm - Marsicans

6:00 pm - Sam Fender

7:15 pm - The Sherlocks

9:00 pm - Sundara Karma

BBC INTRODUCING STAGE - OPORTO

6:00 pm - Lauran Hibberd

7:00 pm - Far Caspian

8:00 pm - Zuzu

THE SOCIAL

6:30 pm - beabadoobee

7:30 pm - Archie Faulks

UPSET STAGE - THE KEY CLUB

6:00 pm - Death By Unga Bunga

7:00 pm - LICE

8:00 pm - Heavy Lungs

9:15 pm - Jamie Lenman

THE LENDING ROOM

8:00 pm - Sad Boys Club

9:00 pm - Giant Rooks

10:00 pm - Larkins

DORK STAGE - THE WARDROBE

6:15 pm - RedFaces

7:15 pm - Sports Team

8:15 pm - The Snuts

9:30 pm - Swim Deep

THE WARDROBE BAR

12:45 pm - Ferris & Sylvester

1:45 pm - AK Patterson

2:45 pm - Sinead Campbell

3:45 pm - Matt Bowman

4:45 pm - shey baba

5:45 pm - ADMT

6:45 pm - JEFFE

7:45 pm - John Buckley

9:00 pm - Rosborough