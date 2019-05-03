Live at Leeds 2019 timings for all venues including Belgrave, Brudenell Social Club and Student Unions

Among the dozens of acts lined up for this year’s Live at Leeds are some of the most hotly anticipated bands on the UK music scene.
For the full list, see the liveatleeds website.
BELGRAVE MUSIC HALL
Noon - Hello Cosmos
1pm - Dan D'Lion
2pm - UPSAHL
3pm - Oli Fox
4pm - Jesse Jo Stark
5pm - Millie Turner
6pm - Jvck James
7pm - kwassa
8pm - Ingram
9pm - Orla Gartland
10pm - Lauren Aquilina
DR MARTENS BOOT ROOM - BRUDENELL SOCIAL CLUB
Noon - Tallsaint
1pm - Childcare
2pm - Ed The Dog
3pm - The Jungle Giants
4pm - Benin City
5pm - altopalo
6pm - Chappaqua Wrestling
7pm - Fur
8pm - Another Sky
9pm - The Murder Capital
10pm - Indoor Pets
11pm - Easy Life
DANCE TO THE RADIO STAGE - CHURCH
3:15 pm - Cavetown
4:30 pm - Shadowlark
5:30 pm - The Mysterines
6:30 pm - Cassia
7:30 pm - Fatherson
8:45 pm - Seafret
10pm - The Slow Readers Club
THE CHAPEL
Noon - Tranqua Lite
1pm - Dancing On Tables
2pm - The Collier
3pm - Patawawa
4pm - Inhaler
5pm - Swimming Girls
6pm - Retro Video Club
7pm - Declan Welsh and The Decadent West
8:15pm - The Dunts
9:30pm - Fuzzy Sun
HYDE PARK BOOK CLUB
Noon - In Your Prime
1pm - The Pearl Harts
2pm - These New South Whales
3pm - Kingswood
4pm - VC Pines
5pm - Wasuremono
6pm - Body Type
7pm - Hotel Lux
8pm - Squid
9pm - Average Joe
10pm - Bilk
MOMENTUM & INDEPENDENT STAGE - LEEDS BECKETT SU
3:30 pm
Dream Wife
4:45 pm - Gengahr
5:45 pm - Hak Baker
6:45 pm - Elder Island
8:00 pm - Ibibio Sound Machine
9:30 pm - Kate Tempest
GIGWISE STAGE - LEEDS BECKETT SU
Noon - Curb
1pm - Horror My Friend
2pm - Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard
3pm - Wovoka Gentle
4pm - Saltwater Sun
5:15pm - Heavy Rapids
6:15pm - Be Charlotte
7:30pm - LION
8:45 pm - Lady Bird
NME STAGE - LEEDS UNIVERSITY UNION
7:45 pm - Goat Girl
9pm - Confidence Man
10:30pm - Metronomy
NATION OF SHOPKEEPERS
6pm - Malena Zavala
7pm - Balcony
8pm - APRE
NORTHERN GUITARS CAFE BAR
6:30 pm - Tamu Massif
7:30 pm - Katie Pruitt
8:30 pm - Ruston Kelly
LEEDS FESTIVAL PRESENTS STAGE - O2 ACADEMY
3:15 pm - Drenge
4:45 pm - Marsicans
6:00 pm - Sam Fender
7:15 pm - The Sherlocks
9:00 pm - Sundara Karma
BBC INTRODUCING STAGE - OPORTO
6:00 pm - Lauran Hibberd
7:00 pm - Far Caspian
8:00 pm - Zuzu
THE SOCIAL
6:30 pm - beabadoobee
7:30 pm - Archie Faulks
UPSET STAGE - THE KEY CLUB
6:00 pm - Death By Unga Bunga
7:00 pm - LICE
8:00 pm - Heavy Lungs
9:15 pm - Jamie Lenman
THE LENDING ROOM
8:00 pm - Sad Boys Club
9:00 pm - Giant Rooks
10:00 pm - Larkins
DORK STAGE - THE WARDROBE
6:15 pm - RedFaces
7:15 pm - Sports Team
8:15 pm - The Snuts
9:30 pm - Swim Deep
THE WARDROBE BAR
12:45 pm - Ferris & Sylvester
1:45 pm - AK Patterson
2:45 pm - Sinead Campbell
3:45 pm - Matt Bowman
4:45 pm - shey baba
5:45 pm - ADMT
6:45 pm - JEFFE
7:45 pm - John Buckley
9:00 pm - Rosborough