Leeds Festival 2019: Drop off points, how to get there, parking and times and price of shuttle buses

Leeds Festival 2019 is almost upon us - here is everything you need to know about drop off points, how to get there, parking and shuttle buses.

The Bramham Park festival takes place from Thursday, August 22 to Sunday, August 25.

Drop off points

The new 'Drop Off Zone' is located off of York Road (A64).

There is no pick-up/drop-off facility near to the yellow gate this year.

The new zone will be split into zones A-I.

Organisers warned people not to pre-arrange meeting points as zones will open and close depending on the volumes of people and traffic.

Parking

Parking is included in the price of tickets at Leeds Festival.

Staff at the festival will direct you to the right place to park.

How to get there:

By car

All routes to Leeds Festival start from the A1 motorway.

If you are travelling from the south on the A1 the route will be signposted from Junction 41 northbound.

Travellers driving from the south on the M1 it will be signposted from Junction 42 northbound.

On the M62 it will be signposted from Junction 33 westbound if you are driving from the east, or from Junction 29 eastbound from the west.

If you are coming from the north on the A1 the route will be signposted from Junction 46 southbound.

By train

The nearest train station is Leeds Train Station - trains from major cities like Manchester, Sheffield and Birmingham are expected to be much busier than normal.

The station is a 30-minute drive away from the festival site.

By taxi/Uber

It will cost around £25-40 for a taxi to and from Leeds city centre and Bramham Park.

The designated taxi rank is based at Red Gate 1.

App-based taxi firm Uber is the official transport partner of Leeds Festival this year - this would be a good option for those who want to pay by card.

By coach

Organisers of Leeds Festival have partnered with Big Green Coaches.

Ticket and coach bundles have sold out but coach only tickets are still available.

Weekend return coach travel direct to the gates of Leeds Festival from: Birkenhead, Birmingham, Blackburn, Blackpool, Bolton, Carlisle, Chester, Chesterfield, Coventry, Darlington, Derby, Doncaster, Durham, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Grimsby, Hartlepool, Huddersfield, Hull, Leicester, Lincoln, Liverpool, Llandudno, Manchester, Middlesbrough, Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, Nottingham, Preston, Rhyl, Rochdale, Scunthorpe, Sheffield, Stafford, Stockport, Stockton-On-Tees, Stoke On Trent, Sunderland, Warrington and Wigan.

Day return coach travel from: Darlington, Durham, Hull, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, Nottingham and Sheffield. All operating on Friday, Saturday and Sunday of the festival.

Tickets start from £55.

By shuttle bus

The shuttle bus service departs from outside Leeds Train Station, on Sovereign Street.

It will begin running at 9.30am on Wednesday, August 21.

From Thursday onwards, the first bus will depart from Sovereign Steet at 9am.

It takes about 45 minutes to get there.

The last bus back from Bramham Park from Friday onwards is 1am.

The shuttle bus ticket can be purchased on the First Bus app.

Shuttle bus prices

A single ticket costs £6.50.

A return ticket costs £12.

A 'carnet' ticket which provides unlimited travel to and from the festival is £26.