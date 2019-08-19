How to get the last tickets for Leeds Festival as Sunday sells out

Have your say

Leeds Festival Sunday tickets have now sold out, organisers have announced.

However, weekend tickets and limited Friday and Saturday Day tickets for Leeds Festival - set to take place across the bank holiday weekend - are currently still available.

Leeds Festival

General tickets are still on sale from https://www.leedsfestival.com/

Friday will see Foo Fighters take to the stage for a headline set, while The 1975 are headliners on Saturday.

Weekend camping tickets are still available at a cost of £205 plus a £16 fee.

Friday and Saturday day tickets are on sale for £74.50 plus a £7 fee (per day).

Early entry tickets are also available to gain access from Wednesday for weekend ticket holders, at a cost of £20.

Other acts across the weekend include The Wombats, Royal Blood and Twenty One Pilots.