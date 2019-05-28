Gavin and Stacey to return to TV screens for one-off Christmas special

Popular TV comedy series Gavin and Stacey is set to make its return to screens later this year for a one-off Christmas special.

James Corden, who created the sitcom alongside Ruth Jones, announced the return of the hit BBC show on social media this morning (Tue 28 May).

A long-awaited return

Corden revealed the news to fans on Twitter and shared a photo of the hotly anticipated script for the festive episode.

Alongside the photo, Corden wrote, "Ruth Jones and I have been keeping this secret for a while... We’re excited to share it with you. See you on Christmas Day @BBCOne #GavinandStacey."

The Bafta-winning sitcom, which follows the long-distance relationship between a girl from south Wales and an Essex boy, was last on TV screens back in 2010.

The popular sitcom will return to TV screens later this year for a one-off episode (Photo: BBC)

Matthew Horne and Joanna Page will both reprise their roles for the one-off special, due to air later this year.

Fellow cast favourites Rob Brydon, Melanie Walters, Larry Lamb and Aliscon Steadman will also feature in the episode, along with James Corden and Ruth Jones.

‘Hugely excited’

In a joint statement, Corden and Jones said, "Over the last ten years we've talked a lot about Gavin and Stacey - where they might be today and what their lives might look like.

The Bafta-winning sitcom was last on TV screens back in 2010

"And so in secret we took the plunge and wrote this one hour special.

"We've loved revisiting Barry and Essex again and bringing the characters back together has been a joy.

"We're so excited to get the chance to work with our fabulous cast and crew once more and to give fans of the show a festive treat this Christmas.”

Charlotte Moore, director of BBC content, added, "Everyone at the BBC is hugely excited to be welcoming back Gavin and Stacey to BBC One this Christmas.

"We can't wait to see what's happened to everyone over the last nine years, and what's next for one of the nation's favourite comedy families."