Everything you need to know about Slam Dunk Festival Leeds 2019 - line-up, times and tickets

Slam Dunk 2019 takes place this weekend - here is everything you need to know to get the most from the festival.

Slam Dunk is a one-day festival celebrating the UK's rock scene.

There is a southern date and a northern date - the northern date being held here in Leeds.

When is it?

The northern date of Slam Dunk will be Saturday, May 25.

Where is it?

It is held in Temple Newsam Park.

Who can go?

Anyone over the age of 14.

How do I get there?

By car - Temple Newsam is located off a junction of the M1, A63 and A64. The postcode for Sat Nav's is: LS9 0AR.

Parking is available at the site.

By shuttle bus - The shuttle bus will be running from Neville Street, near the train station.

The 19 and 19A also run from Leeds City Centre to Temple Gate which is a short walk from the entrance to the site.

What can I bring?

Bags are allowed but cannot be bigger than an A3 piece of paper or they won't be allowed in.

All bags will be searched.

No outside food and drink can be brought into the festival.

There is a strict anti-drug policy. Any persons found in possession of illegal or illicit substances will be ejected.

Is there food and drink?

Yes there will be a range of food and drink stalls at each individual stage.

There are vegan options

Who is performing?

There are loads of acts at this year's Slam Dunk.

The headliners of the Monster Energy Stage are New Found Glory who are performing at 7.05pm and All Time Low who are on at 8.30pm.

Justin Pierre will headline the Acoustic Stage.

The headliners of the Jagermeister Stage are Atreyu who are playing at 6.55pm and Bullet For My Valentine at 8.45pm.

Headling the Impericon Stage is Gallows at 6.10pm and Glassjaw at 7.40pm.

Dickies Stage will be headlined by The Menzingers at 8pm.

Hellogoodbye will be on the Marshall Stage at 6pm, followed by Plain White T's at 7.20pm.

The Key Club Stage - Left Key will be headlined by grandsome and I Dont JKnow How But They Found Me.

Lastly, The Key Club Stage Right Key will be headlined by Lights.

Can I still get tickets and how much do they cost?

Yes you can still get tickets.

They cost £59.00 and can be purchased online with an additional booking fee.

Tickets can also be purchased from Crash Records and Jumbo Records.

Is there an after party?

Yes there is but it is for over 18s only.

It will be held at the Leeds University Union.

Doors open at 10pm.

Tickets cost £6.60.

For more information visit the website www.slamdunkfestival.com