Ed Sheeran tops 2018 list of radio’s most-played music

Ed Sheeran was the most-played artist on the radio in the UK last year, while the most-played song was Feel It Still by Portugal. The Man.

Sheeran topped the list for the third time in four years, despite the fact that he did not release any new music in 2018.

The results, collected by music royalty body PPL, suggest that the singer-songwriter’s back catalogue remains a hit with radio DJs and listeners, although none of Sheeran’s songs made the top 10 tracks list.

Calvin Harris was the second-most-played artist, and Little Mix rounded off the top three.

The top tracks list also proved that it is not necessarily the latest music that gets the most airplay on the radio. Portugal. The Man’s hit Feel It Still was released in 2017 and still won the top spot, proving that songs can enjoy longevity thanks to radio DJs playlists.

Meanwhile, Pink’s What About Us? Made it onto the top the tracks list for the second year running, making it only the second track ever to manage the feat. Previously, Maroon 5’s Moves Like Jagger was the only song to appear twice consecutively in 2011 and 2012.

Another artist to boast a strong record is Jess Glynne, who had her music in the top 10 most-played tracks for the fourth time in five years.

Her track, These Days, helped contribute to last year being the first in history where most of the artists to receive the greatest radio airplay were, or featured, women.

Other artists to make appearances included George Ezra, who had two songs in the top 10 tracks, Rita Ora, Coldplay and Dua Lipa.