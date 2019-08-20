A pop-up cat experience with a chance to meet and cuddle kittens is coming to Leeds

It will be raining cats and, well, more cats in Leeds city centre later this month.

A pop-up cat experience is heading to Briggate on Saturday August 31 and Sunday September 1, with opportunities to meet rescue kittens and even one of Briain's most famous felines.

Catit Playground has toured New York City, Los Angeles, Florida and even Tokyo, and is now heading to the UK with the first event right here in Leeds.

Described as the 'ultimate cat-lovers' day out', the Playground will be occupied by Yorkshire Cat Rescue, who will bring some of their adorable kittens available for rehoming.

There will also be stalls selling award-winning products and experts on hand to answer your cat-related queries.

A Streetcat Named Bob will be a furry special guest for the event. The ginger mog has had a book and major film based on him after changing the life of homeless London street musician James Bowen.

Bob helped recovering drug addict Bowen turn his life around and get off the streets, with a journalist later offering to write their story which was later turned into a film.

The two companions will be visiting Leeds on both days for the Catit Playground, which is from 9am to 6pm on Saturday and 10am to 5pm on Sunday.

Mr Bowen and Bob will be around to sign books and meet fans at 10am, 1pm and 4pm on the Saturday, and 11.30am and 2pm the following day.

The event will be situated just outside House of Fraser.

For more information and how to book tickets, visit the Catit Playground's site here.