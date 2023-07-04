Headingley Stadium is set to host the third LV= Insurance Men’s Ashes Test this week as England takes on Australia in our city of Leeds. Thousands of cricket fans are expected to pour into Headingley for the occasion, which is expected to run until Sunday (July 9).

The third test in the 2023 Ashes series will kick off at Headingley Stadium on July 6. Australia are currently 2-0 up going into the match after clinching the second test at Lord’s by 43 runs.

In the history of the Ashes, only once has a team made it back from a 2-0 deficit to take the world-famous urn. So Ben Stokes’ England will need all the luck in Leeds to have any chance of regaining the Ashes come the end of July.

We have rounded up everything you need to know about The Ashes in Headingley.

The Ashes in Leeds - date & times

Dates: Thursday, July 6 - Monday, July 10

Start time: 11 a.m. BST / 8 p.m. AEST

The third Ashes test match will take place between Thursday, July 6 and Monday, July 10 with all five days starting at 11 a.m. BST / 8 p.m. AEST.

Depending on weather conditions and play, all five days may not be required.

The Ashes in Leeds - How to get to Headingley Stadium

By car

If travelling by car there are clear, permanent (and additional) direction signs to lead you from the motorway and major road networks to the Headingley area. There are two basic routes to reach Headingley, the first being from the South, avoiding the City Centre, and the second from the North via the Leeds Outer Ring Road.

From M1 South and the M62 East and West

From the South leave the M1 at Junction 43 to take the M621 as far as Junction 2. From the M62 West leave at Junction 27 to take the M621 as far as Junction 2.

From the M62 East leave at Junction29 to join the M1 Northbound to take the M621 as far as junction 2.

At Junction 2 of the M621 follow the signs for Headingley stadium along the A643. These signs will lead you along the Leeds Inner Ring Road A58 to the A660 which is signposted to Skipton and Headingley Stadium. Signs along this road will indicate you have reached the Headingley area and on Test Match and One Day International days additional temporary signage will direct you to the Park & Ride car park north of Headingley at Beckett Park (LS6 3PW).

From Bradford, Keighley and all areas to the North

All routes into Leeds from these areas lead to the Leeds Outer Ring Road, the A6110 – A6120 – A63. Along the Outer Ring Road signposting to Headingley Stadium will lead you to the A660 Otley Road and from here southwards to the Headingley area.

Bus

First Buses frequent and great value buses can take you to and from the cricket. Their network stretches all across Leeds with easy connections; so wherever you’re travelling from there will be a bus for you.

Services 19 and 19A – buses every 15 minutes

City Centre stops

Stand F7 on York Street opposite Leeds Bus Station

Stand K13 on Kirkgate

Stand K17 on Duncan Street

Stand S10 outside Leeds Railway Station

Stand D on Infirmary Street

Stand Y10 opposite the Central Library

Stand Y14 opposite the Combined Courts

Service 56 – buses every 10 minutes

City Centre stops

Stand G6 on Eastgate

Stand J1 on Albion Street

Services 19/A full route: Ireland Wood/Tinshill-Spen Lane-Queenswood Drive-Headingley (Stadium)-Cardigan Road-Burley Road-City Centre-York Road-Halton-Whitkirk-Colton-Garforth.

Service 56 full route: Moor Grange-Queenswood Drive-Headingley (Stadium)-Hyde Park-University-City Centre-York Road-Cross Gates-Swarcliffe-Whinmoor

For other services to the stadium and planning your journey

save time and effort by using the journey planner for recommendations on the best way to get to Headingley.

Stuart Broad of England hits four runs during Day Five of the LV= Insurance Ashes 2nd Test match

Train

Leeds City Station

Headingley Cricket Ground is around a 10-15 minute drive from Leeds City Station. A taxi should cost around £8-£10.

Headingley Station

Headingley Station is on the Harrogate Line and is a 10 minute walk from the ground. Please note that the initial part of this walk is slightly uphill. Trains run half-hourly from Leeds City Station and should take around 12 minutes.

Burley Park Station

Burley Park Station is also on the Harrogate Line and is a five minute walk from the ground. Trains run half hourly and should take around five minutes. If travelling from Leeds City Station this is your recommended station to use.

The Ashes last minute tickets

Although tickets for all five days are currently sold out from Yorkshire Cricket Club, ticket outlets including Stub Hub have some available from £236.

Leeds weather for The Ashes

According to the Met Office, the weather will stay fairly dry while The Ashes is at Headingley Stadium. Here’s the full forecast

Thursday, July 6

10am - 17 degrees - cloud

1pm - 18 degrees - cloud

4pm - 20 degrees - cloud

7pm - 20 degrees - cloud

10pm - 17 degrees

Friday, July 7

10am - 19 degrees - cloud & sun

1pm - 23 degrees - cloud & sun

4pm - 25 degrees - cloud & sun

7pm - 24 degrees - sun

10pm - 21 degrees

Saturday, July 8

10am - 22 degrees - cloud & sun

1pm - 25 degrees - cloud

4pm - 25 degrees - cloud & sun & rain

7pm - 22 degrees - cloud & sun & rain

10pm - 19 degrees

Sunday, July 9

10am - 19 degrees - cloud

1pm - 21 degrees - cloud

4pm - 22 degrees - cloud & sun

7pm - 21 degrees - cloud

10pm - 18 degrees

Monday, July 10

10am - 18 degrees - cloud

1pm - 21 degrees - cloud & sun & rain

4pm - 20 degrees - cloud & sun & rain

7pm - 19 degrees - cloud & sun & rain

10pm - 17 degrees

2023 Ashes Schedule And Venues

First test: June 16 - 20 2023 - Edgbaston

Second test: June 28 - July 2 2023 - Lord’s

Third test: July 6 - 10 2023 - Headingley