Ellie Goulding has announced an exclusive show at a bar in Leeds to celebrate the release of new album this spring. Ellie Goulding will perform at The Wardrobe for an intimate gig, while sharing hits from her new Higher Than Heaven album.

Ellie Goulding rose to fame in 2010 when she released her debut studio album, Lights which debuted at No. 1 on the UK Albums Chart and has sold over 850,000 copies in the UK. In the same year she also won Critics choice awards at The Brits.

Since then she has released other award-winning albums including Halycon, Delirium and Brightest Blue. Ellie Goulding has also embarked on world tours and performed at festivals across the globe.

Ellie Goulding’s music has been described as electropop, synth-pop, indie pop and folktronica. She is known for her high piercing vibrato, breathy tone and emotive delivery. In a review for Halcyon, Neil McCormick of The Daily Telegraph described her voice as "something special" with her “slightly hoarse timbre having the feel of something primal and folky, her birdlike high notes conveying a childlike wonder while darker tones imply ancient depths of sorrow.”

Ellie Goulding (Photo: Getty Images)

When is Ellie Goulding performing in Leeds

Ellie Goulding is set to perform at The Wardrobe in Leeds on May 1.

Ellie Goulding Leeds - how to buy tickets