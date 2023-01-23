Foodies get ready as Leeds Restaurant Week is back with more incredible offers and discounts this year. In partnership with First Bus, selected restaurants, bars and cafes across the city will be dishing out exclusive menus costing from just £5 in February.

Amidst the ongoing cost of living crisis when cafes, bars and restaurants are experiencing soaring energy bills, Eat Leeds Restaurant Week returns with two objectives in mind; supporting both customers and businesses. The event will take place from February 20 - 26 with more than 30 restaurants having signed up already to offer great deals during this week.

Run by Eat Leeds, Manager Amy Rolinson, said: “Now in its seventh edition, it was important when creating this Restaurant Week that we took into account the current economic climate our Leeds’ restaurants are experiencing, as well as considering costs for the customer. We’ve seen how the past year has caused huge economic strain in the industry, with some beloved Leeds restaurants, cafes and bars closing their doors, and we knew we wanted to help however we could to support the businesses in our communities.

“So we say to all the Leeds foodies out there, if you can, try a new restaurant this Restaurant Week, or revisit your favourite spot, bring your friends and family, and tuck into some delicious dishes and exclusive menus for a fraction of the cost this February.” Eat Leeds is partnering with First Bus to ensure foodies can get into Leeds to try out the delicious menu without costing an arm and a leg. First Bus journeys will cost just £2 for a single fare during this week.

Lucy Mottram, Marketing Manager for First Bus West Yorkshire, said: “We’re delighted to continue our support for Eat Leeds in bringing people to new and favourite experiences all over the city. The £2 fare for any single journey not only offers great value in budgeting for a day or evening out, using the bus is a more sustainable way to travel and reduces traffic congestion for the benefit of everyone.”

When is Eat Leeds Restaurant Week

As these curated menus are limited edition and available only from Monday February 20 – Sunday 26, customers are encouraged to book early to secure their tables and to avoid disappointment.

Restaurant deals during Eat Leeds Restaurant Week

So far 30 restaurants have signed up to participate in Leeds restaurant week. Here are some of the confirmed deals.

Pizza Freak - two courses for £15

Ambiente tapas - three tapas for £15, or three tapas and a drink for £20

Mans Market

Harvey Nichols’ Fourth Floor Brasserie. - three courses for £25

Banyan - two courses for £15 or three for £20

Tharavadu - two courses for £25

Gusto Italian - 2 Courses For £15, 3 Courses For £20

The Alchemist - 2 Courses For £15, 3 Courses For £20

Aagrah Leeds - 2 Courses For £25 Plus A Drink And A Side

I Am Döner - £5 Kebabs

Zaap Thai – Headingley - 2 Courses For £15

Mans Market - £15, £20, £25 Menu

Dakota Bar & Grill, Leeds - 2 Courses For £20, 3 Courses For £25

Meat:Stack - £10, £15 And £20 Menus Available

Grand Pacific Leeds - 2 Courses For £15, 3 Courses For £20

Fleur Restaurant And Bar Leeds - £15, £20 And £25 Menus Available

Shears Yard - 3 Courses For £25

Manahatta - 2 Courses For £15, 3 Courses For £20

Iberica Leeds - 3 Of Signature Tapas And Dessert For £15

Box Leeds - 2 Courses For £15, 3 Courses For £20

How to book a table for Eat Leeds Restaurant Week

