News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Olivier Awards 2023: Full list of winners
8 minutes ago Cineworld drops sale of business after failing to find a buyer
14 minutes ago Tatty Harry Potter book with no spine sells at auction for £20,000
15 minutes ago New edition of Gone With The Wind hit with trigger warning
1 hour ago Plans for Paul O’Grady’s funeral as TV star’s dying wish revealed
2 hours ago Coco, Europe’s oldest chimp, turns 58

Easter 2023: B&Q opening hours in Leeds - including Good Friday and Easter Monday

The Easter bank holiday is upon us and here’s when B&Q will be open in Leeds to finish off them DIY projects

Chelsie Sewell
By Chelsie Sewell
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 15:13 BST- 1 min read

Easter weekend is just around the corner and with that comes two bank holidays to spend out and about, visiting family, or finishing off that DIY project you’ve been putting off. Good Friday and Easter Monday are days on which many shops and businesses will have different opening hours - and DIY experts B&Q are no different.

The extra couple of days off from work might lead you to get creative in the house or garden. Maybe the spare room needs a lick of paint, or a flatpack box which you’ve been putting off is gathering dust in the corner of the room.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If this sounds familiar there’s a chance you will need to grab some essentials from B&Q over the weekend. In 2023, Good Friday is April 7 and Easter Monday is April 10- with Easter Sunday falling on April 9.

The two bank holidays will see B&Q stores in Leeds open at normal times, but this will differ when it comes to closing. Easter Saturday should be less affected.

B&Q and Screwfix owner Kingfisher said it expects its falling profits to drop even further this year, as it revealed that more than £1 in every £10 it made last year came from energy and water-saving products.
B&Q and Screwfix owner Kingfisher said it expects its falling profits to drop even further this year, as it revealed that more than £1 in every £10 it made last year came from energy and water-saving products.
B&Q and Screwfix owner Kingfisher said it expects its falling profits to drop even further this year, as it revealed that more than £1 in every £10 it made last year came from energy and water-saving products.

What hours are Leeds B&Q stores opening during Easter 2023

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Good Friday

Open as normal, close at 8 pm

Easter Saturday

Open as normal, close at 8 pm

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Easter Sunday

Closed

Easter Monday

Open as normal, close at 8 pm (all stores)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

B&Q stores in Leeds

There are 2 B&Q stores in Leeds. Here are the details for each of them.

Beeston Ring Road - LS11 0BD

Killingbeck - LS14 6UF

EasterDIYB&QRetailers