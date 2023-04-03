Easter 2023: B&Q opening hours in Leeds - including Good Friday and Easter Monday
The Easter bank holiday is upon us and here’s when B&Q will be open in Leeds to finish off them DIY projects
Easter weekend is just around the corner and with that comes two bank holidays to spend out and about, visiting family, or finishing off that DIY project you’ve been putting off. Good Friday and Easter Monday are days on which many shops and businesses will have different opening hours - and DIY experts B&Q are no different.
The extra couple of days off from work might lead you to get creative in the house or garden. Maybe the spare room needs a lick of paint, or a flatpack box which you’ve been putting off is gathering dust in the corner of the room.
If this sounds familiar there’s a chance you will need to grab some essentials from B&Q over the weekend. In 2023, Good Friday is April 7 and Easter Monday is April 10- with Easter Sunday falling on April 9.
The two bank holidays will see B&Q stores in Leeds open at normal times, but this will differ when it comes to closing. Easter Saturday should be less affected.
What hours are Leeds B&Q stores opening during Easter 2023
Good Friday
Open as normal, close at 8 pm
Easter Saturday
Open as normal, close at 8 pm
Easter Sunday
Closed
Easter Monday
Open as normal, close at 8 pm (all stores)
B&Q stores in Leeds
There are 2 B&Q stores in Leeds. Here are the details for each of them.
Beeston Ring Road - LS11 0BD
Killingbeck - LS14 6UF