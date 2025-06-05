Your menu options at this year’s Download Festival 2025, metal messieurs et metal mesdames.

Start planning your meals at Download Festival 2025 as a list of food and drinks vendors have dropped.

From Mexican to Vegan options, there is set to be a wide range of cultural cuisines on offer this year.

Here’s the full list of vendors on site, who you can get a meal from for under £10 and who is offering kids meals at this year’s festival.

Music may be the food of love – heavy music in the case of Download Festival 2025 – but it sure doesn’t beat the hunger pains one can experience with an empty belly.

Nor, might we add, does consisting of a liquid diet stave off the chance to ruin your festival experience – booze, as pious as we sound, is no substitute for a decent meal.

Now that we’ve gotten that Public Service Announcement out of the way (and acted responsibly), the festival has provided users of their app with this year’s range of food and drink vendors who will be on offer throughout the festival.

Be it returning favourites like The Roaming Rotisserie, or those places offering a multitude of vegetarian and vegan options, we’re really spoiled for choice this year regarding what we can consume at the festival – if beans on toast while you’re at your tent isn’t quite cutting the mustard this year.

Here are all the vendors confirmed to be on site at this year’s festival, alongside those eateries that Download states will have meals from £10 and below for those on a budget, and places that offer kiddies meals too, so you won’t have to share.

What food and drink options are set to be available at Download Festival 2025?

All information correct as of writing - any last minute changes, please refer to the official Download Festival 2025 app for more details. We’ve also included those eateries that Download states will have meals from £10 and below for those on a budget and those places that offer kiddies meals too.

Food

What food and drink will be on offer from the wide range of vendors at Download 2025? | Getty Images/Canva

3CZ BBQ

A Taste of Jamrock Ltd (K)

Alpine Hot Dogs

Amen Jerk BBQ (£10)

Amore Pizzetta

Amore Pizzetta - Breakfast and Lunch

Arancina Pizzeria (£10)

Aroma Grill (£10)

Authentic German Sausages (£10)

Big Mouth Gyoza

Brothers Bond Burgers (£10)

Brownies

Bunnymans

Burger and Fries (£10)

Burger Bus (£10)

Burger N Fries (£10)

Burger Shack (£10)

Burger and Beyond

Burrito Boys

Burrito and Nachos (£10)

Carvery Kitchen (£10)

C’est Cheese (£10)

Ceylon and Beyond (K)

Chargrilled (£10)

Cheesecake and Coffee

Chick N Plant Based (£10)

Chicken Chips and Dip Marquee (£10)

Chicken Shack (£10)

Chicken Shop

Chicken Wraps (£10)

Chickenish - Vegan Fried Chicken

Chilli Kitchen

Churros

Cookie Dough and Pancakes Container (£10)

Custard and Crumble

Deliah’s Donuts

Duck Container

Duck Hut

Eat Greek

Eat Kebab

Every Fish Bar

Fire and Dough

Fish & Chips

Fish N Chips

Forno Pizza

GF Mexitaco

Game and Flames

Good Slice Pizza

Goodness Gracious Healthy Foods (£10)

Gourmet Noodles (£10)

Greek Marquee

Griddle Guys

Gyros

Halloumination (£10)

Hannah’s Toast Box (£10)(K)

Happy Crepes (£10)

Happy Maki - VShushi (K)

Hide & Greek

Holy Duck

I Love Burger (£10)

I Love Ostrich (£10)

In For A Penne (£10)(K)

Indonesian Coconut Curry

Japanese Fried Chicken

Kebab Cartel

Ken’s Barbi (£10)

Korean Street Feast (£10)

Loaded Dogs (£10)

Loaded Fries (£10)

Loaded Fries and Nachos

Spud Gun Loaded Fries (£10)

Loaded Hash Browns (£10)

Loaded Shack

Loaded Spuds Chips Wedges (£10)

Lovin’ The Oven (K)

Mandala Himalayan Dumplings (£10)

Mario’s Chicken and Fries

Mexican

Mexitaco (£10)

Mr Churros

Nugs (£10)

New York Fries (£10)

Noble’s Kitchen

Noodle City (£10)

Noodle King (£10)

Oats My Goodness

Ohala Gourmet Loaded Fries

Oink BBQ

One Pan Noodles (£10)

Paella (£10)

Persian Delights

Phat Khao

Pho Nation

Pizza Pasta (£10)

Pizzatopia

Pizzeria - Fries Fries Fries (£10)

Redheads Mac N Cheese

Risotti and Arancini (£10)

Rosto Steak Frites

Salt and Chilli Chicken (£10)

Senor Churro

Smokehouse

Supermacs (£10)

Taiga Burger Kitchen Ltd

Taiga Mexican

Teabag Chihuahua’s Streetfood Mexican (£10)

That’s Nacho Burrito (K)

The Alpine Pizza Co

The Garden Restaurants (£10)

The Greek

The Mac Shac

The Real Banger Co (£10)

The Roaming Rotisserie (£10)

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Toastie (£10)

The Tasty Shack (£10)

Tikka Wrap

Toastie (£10)

Tori and Ben’s Kitchen

Vegan and Vegetarian (£10)

Veggie Republic (£10)

Voodoo Rays (£10)

Wildfire - Burgers and Breakfast (£10)

Wing Theory (£10)

Wings and Fries

Wok Boy (K)

Wok Plant - Vegan

Woodwards Farm Burger Shack

Wraps and Baps

Yay Churros

Yellow Bus Burgers (£10)

Drink

Canny Coffees (K)

Carnival Coffee (£10)

Cloud Nine Coffee

Coffee and Brunch Baps

Dark Arts Coffee

Espresso Coffee House

Grind and Griddle

Guicha Coffee Bus (£10)

Hunkydory Coffee

Monkswood Coffee

Pantha Coffee (K)

Quenchers

Routes Coffee

The Fruit Cup

The Roasted Martini Vintage Coffee

Bars

General Bars (1,2,3,4)

Beer Hall

Caffe Lambro Cocktails

District X Pub

Guest Bar

Hair Of The Dog

No And Low Bar

Rocktail Cocktail

Spirit Bar

The Gooseneck Inn

The Iron Harp

The Merican Axe

VIP Nation Bar

Have you had any of the food offered from the vendors at music festivals before, and what would you recommend to readers to try out this year? Leave your culinary tips and tricks for the festival season by leaving a comment down below.