Legendary music star Donny Osmond has announced his first UK tour in six years with a date in Leeds. The pop superstar will be bringing his electrifying show to UK arenas in December following his first-ever Las Vegas residency.

Throughout a six-decade-long career, Donny Osmond has earned 33 gold records: selling over 100 million albums and becoming a worldwide music legend. He has had 3 UK No 1s, 9 UK Top 10s, 13 UK Top 40s and spent a staggering 333 weeks in the UK charts.

Donny Osmond said: "Performing in the UK has always felt like coming home and I’m thrilled to be returning for a tour at the end of this year. I’m bringing the whole cast from my new Las Vegas production that highlights six decades of entertainment. I can hardly wait to revisit those Osmondmania memories with everyone. The only difference is, they’re going to let me land at Heathrow this time.“

The twelve-date UK arena tour will kick off at the Hull Bonus Arena on November 28, taking in the Manchester Arena, Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, Glasgow Hydro, Cardiff International Arena, Bournemouth BIC, Liverpool Arena, Birmingham Resorts World Arena, Leeds First Direct Arena, Brighton Centre and two nights at the London Eventim Apollo.

Donny Osmond has notably entertained a vast array of audiences with his varied career choices. He has starred on Broadway as Gaston in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast; hosted two television series on British network television; and performed at the Concert for Diana, seen worldwide by more than two billion viewers.

Donny’s recent album Start Again which was released in 2021 marks a milestone 65th album for the performer. The 12-track Pop/R&B Start Again is Donny’s first full-length solo album in 7 years and is entirely co-written and produced by the star himself.

Donny Osmond - when will he perform in Leeds

Donny Osmond will be in Leeds on December 10, 2023 at First Direct Arena.

How to get tickets

Tickets for all shows will be from February 21 at 10 am on Ticketmaster for customers with access to the Three presale. General tickets will be available from February 23 at 10 am.

Donny Osmond UK tour - full list of dates

November 28 - Hull Bonus Arena

November 29 - Manchester AO Arena

December 2 - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

December 3 - Glasgow OVO Hydro Arena

December 5 - Cardiff International Arena

December 6 - Bournemouth International Centre

December 8 - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

December 9 -Birmingham Resorts World Arena

December 10 - Leeds First Direct Arena

December 12 - Brighton Centre

December 13 - London Eventim Apollo