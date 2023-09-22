Two days full of unique dog experiences, expert advice and shipping as DogFest 2023 returns to Harewood House - here is everything you need to know.

Dog lovers rejoice as the 2023 edition of the popular DogFest returns this weekend, with everything from shopping stalls to competitions and exhibitions across the large Harewood Estate.

Over two days, events such as the Fun Dog Show, the Big Dog Walk and breed meet-ups will celebrate the best of our canine friends.

DogFest Yorkshire 2023 returns to Leeds this weekend. Picture by Tony Johnson

Also joining the fest is a list of celebrities and experts, including Adem Fehmi, Chloe Fuller, Nicci Hindson. Kerry Maule, Rachael Grylls, and Lucy Heath.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of DogFest 2023 at Harewood House in Leeds.

When is DogFest Leeds 2023?

The two day dog extravaganza takes place on Saturday September 23 and Sunday September 24.

How to get tickets for DogFest Leeds 2023

A number of tickets are available for DogFest 2023, including day admission for Saturday and Sunday as well as weekend admission.

You can find all tickets and prices via the See Tickets website.

List of DogFest 2023 events

Here are the events on at this year’s DogFest 2023:

For timings, check out the full event timetable here.

Celebrities and experts at DogFest 2023

A number of experts and celebrities will be at this year’s Harewood House event:

Adem Fehmi

Chloé Fuller

Nicci Hindson

Kerry Maule

Kassie Wood

Rachael Grylls

Julie Harris

Angelina Grylls

Lucy Heath

How to get to DogFest Leeds 2023

DogFest 2023 takes place at Leeds iconic Harewood House, Harewood, Leeds, LS17 9LG.

To park at the site, drivers are required to purchase a Car Parking Pass for £7 when booking tickets. The car park is open from 8.30am, with the event starting at 9.30am and closing at 6pm.

If you plan on travelling to DogFest via train, the nearest train stations are Leeds and Harrogate, from which taxi and bus can take you to the site.