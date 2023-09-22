Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
Natwest makes pledge after glitch with its cash machines
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London

DogFest Leeds 2023: Everything you need to know about Harewood House event including how to get tickets, what's on

Two days full of unique dog experiences, expert advice and shipping as DogFest 2023 returns to Harewood House - here is everything you need to know.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 04:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Dog lovers rejoice as the 2023 edition of the popular DogFest returns this weekend, with everything from shopping stalls to competitions and exhibitions across the large Harewood Estate.

Over two days, events such as the Fun Dog Show, the Big Dog Walk and breed meet-ups will celebrate the best of our canine friends.

DogFest Yorkshire 2023 returns to Leeds this weekend. Picture by Tony JohnsonDogFest Yorkshire 2023 returns to Leeds this weekend. Picture by Tony Johnson
DogFest Yorkshire 2023 returns to Leeds this weekend. Picture by Tony Johnson
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

    Also joining the fest is a list of celebrities and experts, including Adem Fehmi, Chloe Fuller, Nicci Hindson. Kerry Maule, Rachael Grylls, and Lucy Heath.

    Here’s everything you need to know ahead of DogFest 2023 at Harewood House in Leeds.

    When is DogFest Leeds 2023?

    The two day dog extravaganza takes place on Saturday September 23 and Sunday September 24.

    How to get tickets for DogFest Leeds 2023 

    A number of tickets are available for DogFest 2023, including day admission for Saturday and Sunday as well as weekend admission.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    You can find all tickets and prices via the See Tickets website.

    List of DogFest 2023 events

    Here are the events on at this year’s DogFest 2023:

    For timings, check out the full event timetable here.

    Celebrities and experts at DogFest 2023

    A number of experts and celebrities will be at this year’s Harewood House event:

    • Adem Fehmi
    • Chloé Fuller
    • Nicci Hindson
    • Kerry Maule
    • Kassie Wood
    • Rachael Grylls
    • Julie Harris
    • Angelina Grylls
    • Lucy Heath

    How to get to DogFest Leeds 2023

    DogFest 2023 takes place at Leeds iconic Harewood House, Harewood, Leeds, LS17 9LG. 

    To park at the site, drivers are required to purchase a Car Parking Pass for £7 when booking tickets. The car park is open from 8.30am, with the event starting at 9.30am and closing at 6pm.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    If you plan on travelling to DogFest via train, the nearest train stations are Leeds and Harrogate, from which taxi and bus can take you to the site.

    There are frequent buses from both Leeds and Harrogate to Harewood Village, from which a 10-15 minute walk will take you to the grounds.