DogFest Leeds 2023: Everything you need to know about Harewood House event including how to get tickets, what's on
Two days full of unique dog experiences, expert advice and shipping as DogFest 2023 returns to Harewood House - here is everything you need to know.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Dog lovers rejoice as the 2023 edition of the popular DogFest returns this weekend, with everything from shopping stalls to competitions and exhibitions across the large Harewood Estate.
Over two days, events such as the Fun Dog Show, the Big Dog Walk and breed meet-ups will celebrate the best of our canine friends.
Also joining the fest is a list of celebrities and experts, including Adem Fehmi, Chloe Fuller, Nicci Hindson. Kerry Maule, Rachael Grylls, and Lucy Heath.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of DogFest 2023 at Harewood House in Leeds.
When is DogFest Leeds 2023?
The two day dog extravaganza takes place on Saturday September 23 and Sunday September 24.
How to get tickets for DogFest Leeds 2023
A number of tickets are available for DogFest 2023, including day admission for Saturday and Sunday as well as weekend admission.
You can find all tickets and prices via the See Tickets website.
List of DogFest 2023 events
Here are the events on at this year’s DogFest 2023:
For timings, check out the full event timetable here.
Celebrities and experts at DogFest 2023
A number of experts and celebrities will be at this year’s Harewood House event:
- Adem Fehmi
- Chloé Fuller
- Nicci Hindson
- Kerry Maule
- Kassie Wood
- Rachael Grylls
- Julie Harris
- Angelina Grylls
- Lucy Heath
How to get to DogFest Leeds 2023
DogFest 2023 takes place at Leeds iconic Harewood House, Harewood, Leeds, LS17 9LG.
To park at the site, drivers are required to purchase a Car Parking Pass for £7 when booking tickets. The car park is open from 8.30am, with the event starting at 9.30am and closing at 6pm.
If you plan on travelling to DogFest via train, the nearest train stations are Leeds and Harrogate, from which taxi and bus can take you to the site.
There are frequent buses from both Leeds and Harrogate to Harewood Village, from which a 10-15 minute walk will take you to the grounds.