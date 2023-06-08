Leeds International Festival of Ideas has revealed a Doctor Who actor will headline the event on one of the dates. Alongside a number of hosts including BBC news presenter Naga Munchetty, drag queen Divina De Campo and Leeds-born Lisa Holdsworth, renowned actor Christopher Eccleston will grace the festival’s stage.

The impressive lineup aims to provide an unforgettable experience, ensuring that attendees will be treated to an unparalleled fusion of intellect, creativity, and inspiration. Doctor Who’s Christopher Eccleston will captivate audiences with his insightful perspectives and engaging presence.

Eccleston’s remarkable career and thought-provoking contributions make him the perfect addition to the festival’s lineup, promising an unforgettable experience for attendees. His chat entitled “Arts and Culture – For the many; or the few?” will see him share his story as a working class actor and the need to keep voices such as his alive across the arts and cultural scene - and why this is fundamental to society at large.

As part of the festival’s commitment to presenting a diverse range of stimulating discussions and debates, esteemed hosts have been announced for several captivating events. Naga Munchetty, a celebrated broadcaster known for her incisive interviews, will bring her expertise to "Other Side of the Coin." Munchetty will engage in a compelling conversation with esteemed guests Sir Jon Cunliffe and Tom Duff Gordon, delving into intriguing aspects on the future of currency.

Another highly anticipated event, "Invisible Rule of Law," with Rob Rinder will be hosted by the talented BBC Journalist Lotty Leeming, hoping to shed light on the often unseen influence of the rule of law. Their perspectives and experiences promise to challenge conventional notions and ignite meaningful conversations.

Meanwhile, the festival will also welcome Divina De Campo as the host of a captivating chat with the charismatic Bimini. De Campo’s charm and charisma will create an engaging environment for an enlightening conversation that explores various dimensions of creativity and self-expression.

When is Leeds International Festival of Ideas

The event will take place across three days from September 27 to 30.

How to get tickets for Leeds International Festival of Ideas

Tickets to see Christopher Eccleston will be available buy from June 9 at 4pm. However, tickets for some guests are already available via the website .

Leeds International Festival of Ideas - full line up

Matt Baker MBE

Steven Bartlett

Banjo Beale

Bimini

Tom Brake

Flavia Cacace-Mistry

Sir Jon Cunliffe

Divina De Campo

Tom Duff Gordon

Christopher Eccleston

Dr Christine Ekiche

Kenny Ethan Jones

Krishnan Guru-Murphy

Cherry Healey

Lisa Holdsworth

Dr Jamilla Hussain

Gabby Jahanshahi-Edlin

Lotty Leeming

Dame Prue Leith

Clare Lewis

Silvan Luley

Magid Magid

Lauren Mahon

Davina McCall

Richard McCann

Douglas McMaster

Anisa Morridadi

Naga Munchetty

Sarah Powell

Rob Rinder

Amber Rudd

Dr Coltan Scrivner

Louise Shorter

Lucy Turner

Ruby Wax OBE

Scarlett Westbrook

Gemma Whelan

Mark Williams-Thomas