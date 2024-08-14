Watch more of our videos on Shots!

UK rap pioneer Dizzee Rascal has announced a show at the O2 Academy in Leeds to mark 15 years since his most successful album.

The grime MC will be performing all the hits from ‘Tongue ‘N Cheek’ during the tour, which ends with the Leeds show on Thursday, October 24.

Among the tracks on the album set to be performed are UK number one singles ‘Dance wiv Me’, ‘Bonkers’, ‘Holiday’ and ‘Dirtee Disco’.

To mark the milestone there will also be never before released recordings, including remixes and live versions of ‘Bonkers’; among them a collaboration with Leeds-based DJ Buckley. Tickets go on general sale on Wednesday August 28 at 10am BST. Visit here to buy yours and check out a full list of shows below.

The shows will mark a return to the city for Dizzee Rascal, 39, whose real name is Dylan Mills, after being found guilty in 2022 of assaulting his ex-fiancé.

He released his Mercury Prize-winning debut album Boy In Da Corner, in 2003, was made an MBE for services to music in the Queen’s Birthday Honours in 2020.