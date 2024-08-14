Dizzee Rascal: UK rapper to play Leeds show at O2 Academy to mark 15 years since 'Bonkers' and 'Dance wiv Me'

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 14th Aug 2024, 16:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
UK rap pioneer Dizzee Rascal has announced a show at the O2 Academy in Leeds to mark 15 years since his most successful album.

The grime MC will be performing all the hits from ‘Tongue ‘N Cheek’ during the tour, which ends with the Leeds show on Thursday, October 24.

Among the tracks on the album set to be performed are UK number one singles ‘Dance wiv Me’, ‘Bonkers’, ‘Holiday’ and ‘Dirtee Disco’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Dizzee Rascal will return to Leeds in October Dizzee Rascal will return to Leeds in October
Dizzee Rascal will return to Leeds in October | plaster

To mark the milestone there will also be never before released recordings, including remixes and live versions of ‘Bonkers’; among them a collaboration with Leeds-based DJ Buckley.   Tickets go on general sale on Wednesday August 28 at 10am BST. Visit here to buy yours and check out a full list of shows below.

Before you go, why not sign up to our free daily newsletter to get all of the latest Leeds news sent directly to your inbox

The shows will mark a return to the city for Dizzee Rascal, 39, whose real name is Dylan Mills, after being found guilty in 2022 of assaulting his ex-fiancé.

He released his Mercury Prize-winning debut album Boy In Da Corner, in 2003, was made an MBE for services to music in the Queen’s Birthday Honours in 2020.

Related topics:Dizzee RascalLeedsMusic

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.