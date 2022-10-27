In celebration of 100 magical years of Disney, a brand new concert is set to tour across UK arenas including Leeds’ First Direct Arena. The show comes to the UK in the summer of 2023 and will be in Leeds on June 1, 2023.

The concert will feature fan favourites from the Disney classics such as Beauty and the Beast, Mary Poppins, Encanto, and more. The show will also include hits from the worlds of Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel.

Since its founding in 1923, The Walt Disney Company has released 60 of the world’s most-loved films with fantastical soundtracks providing a backdrop to a wide variety of heroes and heroines.

‘Disney in Concert’ started touring arenas across the globe in 2016, bringing the vast Disney all over the world. Now the UK tour will begin in Glasgow in May 2023 before heading off to brighten up six UK cities before it says goodbye again in Bournemouth.

How to get tickets for Disney 100: The Concert in Leeds

Presale tickets for the show are available from now until Friday, October 28 at 9:00am via the Ticketmaster website . General sale tickets will be available at 10am on Friday, October 28 via the Ticketmaster website .

Disney 100: The Concert full UK tour dates

May 31 2023: Glasgow OVO Hydro Arena

June 1 2023: Leeds, First Direct Arena

June 2 2023: Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena Liverpool

June 4 2023: London, The O2

June 6 2023: Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

June 8 2023: Bournemouth, Bournemouth International Centre

Advertisement Hide Ad