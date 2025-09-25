It’s the free-to-attend careers fair with all things digital at its heart.

The North’s biggest digital careers fair is returning to the First Direct Bank Arena on Tuesday, September 30, from 2.30pm until 6.30pm

The free-to-attend Leeds Digital Careers Fair, hosted by Leeds City Council, will see over 50 leading digital and technology companies from across the region, including this year’s sponsor, Bank of England, showcasing career opportunities at all levels, providing details of training opportunities, and giving interactive demonstrations and talks.

In addition to having access to some of the north’s biggest digital employers, attendees can also speak to training providers offering courses such as T-levels, apprenticeships, boot camps, and degree courses.

Leeds Digital Careers Fair is back. | LCC

On the day, some of the biggest names in tech, such as Microsoft, will host a range of interactive sessions and talks covering topics such as ‘building an interactive app’, ‘using virtual reality for health and safety in construction’, ‘tips for getting hired in the tech sector’, and ‘jobseeker AI’ workshops.

Attendees will also have the chance to see local community radio station LDC broadcasting live from the event, meet social media personality Danny Malin, get free professional LinkedIn profile headshots, and access financial management and careers advice from seasoned professionals.

Leeds City Council’s executive member for economy, transport and sustainable development, Councillor Jonathan Pryor, said: “A booming digital economy in Leeds demands a booming careers fair and this year’s Leeds Digital Careers Fair is set to be the best yet.

“Now in its fourth year, the fair will build on the success of previous years with a fabulous array of advisors, opportunities, displays, interactive sessions and talks for all career stages, regardless of age, academic level, or background.

“With a wide range of companies and training providers covering nearly all sectors of our digital economy, and insightful talks from industry leaders, there will be something for everyone.

“The event is free to attend, and everyone is welcome, so I encourage anyone interested in a digital career to book tickets today.”

Tickets are available online at: https://www.universe.com/events/leeds-digital-careers-fair-2025-tickets-J8C9WK?utm_source=Inclusive+Growth&utm_medium=Website&utm_campaign=LDCF25

The Leeds Digital Careers Fair is part of Leeds City Council’s broader Future Talent Plan supporting talent, skills development, and businesses in the city.