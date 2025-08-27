Destination X eliminated another player - recap what happened 🚌📺

Destination X waved goodbye to another player tonight (August 27).

It is the penultimate episode of the BBC’s new game show.

But who had to pack their bags and leave this time?

This article contains full details from Destination X on August 27. Don’t read if you haven’t watched the latest episode.

The wheels on the Destination X bus continue to go round and round, but for one player the journey is over. BBC’s newest hit game show is nearing the finish line and is another contestant lighter.

Rob Brydon is on hosting duty for the programme, which channels Race Across the World and The Traitors. Heading into the penultimate episode tonight (August 27) just four people were left in the competition.

Destination X has reportedly been renewed for a second series and could return in 2026. The broadcaster is also said to be trying to tie-down the host with a new deal.

But what happened in the latest episode of the show? Here’s all you need to know:

Who left Destination X tonight?

Heading into the penultimate episode of the season, the finish line was in sight. Or at least it was metaphorically.

The final four had been confirmed after last week’s dramatic pair of episodes, which left fans ‘livid’. It was almost time for someone to walk away with the £100,000 prize, but there was still a few visits to the map room in the way.

Daren was eliminated after being the furthest from Destination X. The three finalists are as follows:

Josh - 26, Dartford - Pilot

Judith - 28, Bristol - Nuclear Engineer

Saskia - 25, Birmingham - Marketing Executive

Where was Destination X this episode?

For the first challenge of the episode, the bus was split into teams of two and sent inside a series of mines carved into a very distinct set of caves. Judith described it as looking like it was in “America” and Daren compared it to Indiana Jones.

Saskia noticed that it was very hot, while Josh thought that it could be close to Barcelona in the Catalonia region of Spain. Truthfully, I couldn’t say I had ever seen that location before.

The duo of Saskia and Josh won the challenge, however Daren noticed an image of Mona Lisa. He compared the mines to the Da Vinci Code.

The winning pair received a bag with a little red formula one car. They had also noticed the names such as Grace, Kelly and Leon on helmets - could that point to Destination X?

After returning to the bus, Josh and Saskia got a treat and had a couple of glasses of champagne. Before it suddenly stopped and Rob came aboard to announce a surprise map room.

With not much to go on, the players had to try to figure out the location. Josh and Saskia instantly thought of Monaco, due to the F1 car, while Judith ended up picking Marseille.

Daren opted for the Louvre in Paris, due to the clue of the Mona Lisa. It meant that 700km separated the players Xs.

But things were not so simple after-all, Rob appeared to say that the Xs might not stay where they were placed as there was still a challenge to come.

The second challenge took place at a “Star Warsy looking thing”, in the words of our Daren. Rob appeared to tell them that it was taking place at an observatory.

He also revealed that there would be the chance to change their Xs in the form of a stick or twist challenge. They were shown various images and if they could get them correctly, they would bank kilometres which would let them move an X - either their own or another player.

Taking place in the sunny countryside, it certainly didn’t look like they were in a city like Paris or even Monaco. The images included the Louvre, Lewis Hamilton, and Penelope Cruz.

Josh ended up losing all of his kms, but the show didn’t show how well the others did - to really wring out that tension. However, it turned out Daren and Judith also ended up losing all the banked kilometres, and Daz went home.

It was revealed that the Destination X this week was: Monaco.

When is Destination X on TV next?

The 2025 final of the show is less than 24 hours away. It is due to be broadcast on BBC One on Thursday (August 28) evening.

It is due to start at 9pm and will run for an hour, finishing at approximately 10pm. Viewers can also watch it live on BBC iPlayer - and it will be available on demand.

The preview for the final, via Radio Times , reads: “Travelling aboard a blacked-out bus, the remaining contenders attempt to decrypt further location clues, turning their journey into a real-life game to deduce their destination. Rob Brydon hosts, as the series reaches its conclusion.”

Not much being given away by the BBC with that one!

