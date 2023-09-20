Deliveroo Grub Crawl: Delivery service launches free 'Amsterdam-style' food tours for students in Leeds
Deliveroo is launching The Grub Crawl with a free "Amsterdam-style" pedal bike food tour around Leeds to help freshers discover local restaurants and meet new friends.
Created to celebrate the launch of Deliveroo Students, a new feature available exclusively to students, the Grub Crawl is designed to encourage students to bond whilst discovering great places to eat in their new city.
Deliveroo's new initiative comes after data from the delivery service revealed making friends is the top concern for this year’s freshers.
The Grub Crawl will arrive in Leeds on Tuesday September 26 and Wednesday, September 27, and the free “Amsterdam-style” pedal bike tour will let groups of students discover some of Leeds iconic restaurants while getting to know each other.
Headed up by experienced and local student reps, and participants will get a “tailored taste” of their new city, according to Deliveroo.
The tour will take students to four local Leeds food spots handpicked by Deliveroo, and students will also get to see local sights, all for free. Restaurants include GET BAKED, The Cat’s Pyjamas, I am Doner and ZAAP Thai.
On announcing the new food tour, Deliveroo said: “Food is an integral part of the university experience, so much so that over 9 out of 10 (94 percent) of first-year students in Yorkshire said ordering food and eating together is a great way to connect with new people.
“After joining clubs and societies (61 percent), exploring local restaurants and takeaways (59 percent) is one of the top activities freshers are most looking forward to, followed by discovering local nightlife (56 percent) and attending the Freshers’ Fair (48 percent).”
Students interested in joining the Grub Crawl need to sign up for Deliveroo Students. Once signed up, they can simply enter for the chance to participate in the tour via the Deliveroo Students’ Grub Crawl page.
Aisha Jefferson, Global Head of Consumer Comms at Deliveroo added: “We’re so excited to be launching our new student club, Deliveroo Students, and what better way to announce it than with the Grub Crawl.
“It’s designed to give students the ultimate free foodie tour and help freshers discover local restaurants and meet new mates at a really exciting but equally scary time, as many first-year students move to new cities, try to make new friends, and cook for themselves for the first time.
“Our research found eating is a key bonding experience for young people, with 88 percent of students feeling closer to their friends after sharing a meal together. We look forward to helping our Grub Crawlers discover new and delicious restaurants on their doorstep, and maybe make some new friends along the way!”