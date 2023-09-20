Deliveroo is launching The Grub Crawl with a free "Amsterdam-style" pedal bike food tour around Leeds to help freshers discover local restaurants and meet new friends.

Created to celebrate the launch of Deliveroo Students, a new feature available exclusively to students, the Grub Crawl is designed to encourage students to bond whilst discovering great places to eat in their new city.

Deliveroo's new initiative comes after data from the delivery service revealed making friends is the top concern for this year’s freshers.

The Grub Crawl will arrive in Leeds on Tuesday September 26 and Wednesday, September 27, and the free “Amsterdam-style” pedal bike tour will let groups of students discover some of Leeds iconic restaurants while getting to know each other.

The Deliveroo Students Grub Crawl will let new students try four popular Leeds food spots for free while getting to know their fellow freshers. Picture by Doug Peters/PinPep

Headed up by experienced and local student reps, and participants will get a “tailored taste” of their new city, according to Deliveroo.

The tour will take students to four local Leeds food spots handpicked by Deliveroo, and students will also get to see local sights, all for free. Restaurants include GET BAKED, The Cat’s Pyjamas, I am Doner and ZAAP Thai.

On announcing the new food tour, Deliveroo said: “Food is an integral part of the university experience, so much so that over 9 out of 10 (94 percent) of first-year students in Yorkshire said ordering food and eating together is a great way to connect with new people.

“After joining clubs and societies (61 percent), exploring local restaurants and takeaways (59 percent) is one of the top activities freshers are most looking forward to, followed by discovering local nightlife (56 percent) and attending the Freshers’ Fair (48 percent).”

Students interested in joining the Grub Crawl need to sign up for Deliveroo Students. Once signed up, they can simply enter for the chance to participate in the tour via the Deliveroo Students’ Grub Crawl page.

Aisha Jefferson, Global Head of Consumer Comms at Deliveroo added: “We’re so excited to be launching our new student club, Deliveroo Students, and what better way to announce it than with the Grub Crawl.

“It’s designed to give students the ultimate free foodie tour and help freshers discover local restaurants and meet new mates at a really exciting but equally scary time, as many first-year students move to new cities, try to make new friends, and cook for themselves for the first time.

