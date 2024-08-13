David Oluwale campaign group to hold free music festival in Leeds in response to far-right demonstrations
Organisers from the campaign group Remember Oluwale said they hope the event will bring people together for an afternoon of "harmony and pleasure".
The group was set up to honour the life of Nigerian-British citizen David Oluwale, who drowned in Leeds in 1969 after he was assaulted by two police officers.
It was also behind the colourful Hibiscus Rising sculpture on Meadow Lane, which was made by internationally renowned artist Yinka Shonibare CBE to commemorate David Oluwale's life. The upcoming festival will take place beside the artwork.
Professor Emily Zobel Marshall, the charity's co-chair, said: "Over the past seventeen years the people of Leeds, greatly assisted by its councillors, have demonstrated their deep commitment to confronting the issues which killed David Oluwale.
"Leeds needs to be a city where migrants are not only welcome, but are recognised and celebrated as the lifeblood of this city.
"The racist violence we have witnessed in our county highlights issues of continuing structural and embedded racism in Britain, fuelled by politicians and right-wing influencers.
"Furthermore, in the wake of this violence, people may feel emboldened to further harass and abuse people of colour and migrants in everyday life."
She continued: "Our communities must stand together to protect one another and as individuals we must call out racism and prejudice wherever we see it.
"We have seen communities stand in solidarity over the last few days to confront racism across the country and we are heartened to witness these courageous acts.
"Let us continue to stand united in our commitment to a future without prejudice and hatred."
Musicians from continents across the world are expected to take part in the event, on September 7.
