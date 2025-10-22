David Olusoga is part of the cast for Celebrity Traitors - but what is he known for? 📺🚨

David Olusoga is a contestant on Celebrity Traitors.

He might be a name viewers are less familiar with.

But what is he best known for?

Celebrity Traitors fans have been left unimpressed over a comment made by one of this year’s contestants. The all-star spin-off has been a blockbuster success since it arrived earlier this month.

Viewers say that David Olusoga “has gone down” in their estimations after he repeatedly insisted that Stephen Fry is a “genius”. The academic and TV presenter is part of the cast for the first ever season of the BBC show.

One fan wrote: “I love David Olusoga but he's said it about Fry (being a genius) at least twice and has now gone down in my estimations.” Another echoed: “My respect for David Olusoga reduces by 5% every time he calls Stephen Fry a genius.”

But who exactly is he and what is David best known for? Here’s all you need to know:

Who is David Olusoga on Celebrity Traitors?

Historian David Olusoga is a professor at University of Manchester as well as having appeared on TV over the years. He fronted the 2016 BBC series Black and British: A Forgotten History. | BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem

Professor David Olusoga will be bringing some real brain power to the Traitors Castle in this brand new series. He is a lecturer at the University of Manchester but has had plenty of TV experience.

He presented 2016 BBC series Black and British: A Forgotten History. He has also been on A House Through Time.

In his academic career he has won awards such as the Hessell-Tiltman Prize. He has also become an ambassador for the National Trust.

David is one of the faithful in Celebrity Traitors. He is at risk of being the next victim of the Traitors - see who else is at risk.

What has David Olusoga said about Celebrity Traitors?

Speaking before the show, David said: “This show is not like anything else I've been asked to do. So many people I know love this show. People who wouldn't normally watch anything else like this love The Traitors. So, there's something special about it.”

On whether he wants to don a Traitors cloak, David added: “I would like to be a Faithful for the simple reason, I think I'd be a terrible Traitor. That’s mainly because of my memory; my mind is always wandering off. I think there's a terrible risk that I'd forget that I was in deep cover.

“That's the reason why I'm not a spy. It would be an impossible task remembering that you're not who you're saying you are.”

He continued: “I have no strategy at all. So much of this is guesswork, I don't think it's ever been the case that in the first few rounds people have ever had a strong strategy from the start they’ve been able to stick to.”

