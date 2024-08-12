Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A pop up cafe featuring hundreds of dogs is coming to Leeds this September.

Returning to Leeds on September 15 is the Dachshund Pup Up Cafe, which will be taking place from 10am at Lost & Found Club in Albion Place this year.

Now in its fifth year, more than 200 pooches and their owners have already signed up for a day of socialising.

This September, the sausage dog event is paired with two other sessions - including one dedicated to spaniels, taking place on the same day from noon.

More than 200 dogs are expected to attend the Dachshund, Spaniel and All Paws tours in Leeds next month. Photo: Pup Up Cafe | Pup Up Cafe

The official website says: “We’ve loved hosting all of the Spaniels at our usual All Paws sessions but as they’ve been so popular we’ve got a super special one off this year, we’re hosting Spaniel September across the UK to bring the whole spaniel community together!

“From Cavalier King Charles through to Welsh Springer, if you’ve got a Spaniel the Pup Up Cafe would love to host you this September.”

From 2pm, the All Paws Pup Up Cafe will begin where all friendly dogs are welcome.

They will be kept entertained by toys and ball pits and well fed with unlimited puppuccinos and treats.

Meanwhile, dog owners can expect a morning of socialising, photography while meeting some local dog businesses.

Find out more information about the event and how to buy tickets via the official website.