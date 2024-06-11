Culture Club: English music icons announce concert at Leeds First Direct Arena - how to get tickets
Culture Club have announced a major UK and Ireland arena tour taking place in December, with a stop at Leeds First Direct Arena on December 6.
The band, which was formed in 1981, will be celebrating their first two monumental albums, ‘Kissing to Be Clever’, and ‘Colour by Numbers’.
Fans can expect to hear all the hits from the first two albums as well as the band’s current releases.
Synth-pop legends Tony Hadley and Heaven 17 will also be making a special appearance at shows, performing tracks to commemorate their first two albums respectively.
Boy George, of Culture Club, said: ‘I am calling this ‘The Zero Arguments Tour’ because we are performing our first two albums ‘Kissing To Be Clever’ and ‘Colour By Numbers’ exactly as they were made and in exact order.
“I love the idea of this because some of these songs are fan favourites and have never been performed. I think it will be really special for the fans.’
Here’s everything you need to know about Culture Club coming to Leeds.
When are Culture Club performing at Leeds First Direct Arena?
Culture Club will be performing at Leeds First Direct Arena on Friday, December 6.
When do doors open for Culture Club at Leeds First Direct Arena?
Doors will open at 6pm and the event is due to start at 7:30pm
Who is performing with Culture Club at Leeds First Direct Arena?
Boy George and Culture Club will be joined by Tony Hadley and Heaven 17.
Tony Hadley will perform tracks to commemorate the two classic albums ‘True’ and ‘Parade’, while Heaven 17 will perform tracks from their first two renowned albums ‘Penthouse and Pavement’ and ‘The Luxury Gap’.
How to get tickets to Culture Club at Leeds First Direct Arena?
Tickets for the concert go on sale on Friday, June 14 at 9.30am.
What is on the setlist for Culture Club at Leeds First Direct Arena?
Fans can expect to hear all the classic hits from the band’s first two albums including "Do You Really Want to Hurt Me," "Karma Chameleon," "Time (Clock of the Heart)”and "Church of the Poison Mind," as well as all of the band’s current releases.
