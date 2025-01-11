Thousands of people braved bitter temperatures in City Park to watch a show specially created for the start of the year-long festival of art and creativity and involving more than 200 performers.
The RISE event was devised by Frayne – who was formerly known as Dynamo – with director Kirsty Housley, and the TV magician told the crowd how he started his career doing street magic exactly where they were all standing.
He told them: “All of my random ideas started right here in Bradford. If I can do what I have done, we can do anything. This year is going to be amazing.”
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
Frayne said: “Let’s enjoy this moment. I am so proud to be from Bradford. Everywhere I go I tell everybody about it and I am never losing this Yorkshire accent.”
RISE involved a music and lights show spread over two stages, including DJs, rappers, aerial performers and acrobatics as well as a community choir and the Airedale Symphony Orchestra perched high in an overlooking building.
Check out photos from the Bradford 2025 opening show in our gallery below: