Thousands of people braved bitter temperatures in City Park to watch a show specially created for the start of the year-long festival of art and creativity and involving more than 200 performers.

The RISE event was devised by Frayne – who was formerly known as Dynamo – with director Kirsty Housley, and the TV magician told the crowd how he started his career doing street magic exactly where they were all standing.

He told them: “All of my random ideas started right here in Bradford. If I can do what I have done, we can do anything. This year is going to be amazing.”

Frayne said: “Let’s enjoy this moment. I am so proud to be from Bradford. Everywhere I go I tell everybody about it and I am never losing this Yorkshire accent.”

RISE involved a music and lights show spread over two stages, including DJs, rappers, aerial performers and acrobatics as well as a community choir and the Airedale Symphony Orchestra perched high in an overlooking building.

Bradford is the fourth UK City of Culture, following Derry-Londonderry in 2013, Hull in 2017 and Coventry in 2021. It was selected in May 2022 from a field of 20 bidding towns and cities.

Shanaz Gulzar, creative director of Bradford 2025, told the PA news agency she loved the "magic, mysticism and mayhem" of the opening event. "I'm really excited," she said. "I'm super proud. I really can't wait for people to come and be a part of it."

Asked about the importance of Bradford 2025, Ms Gulzar said: "It's huge for the city. "Bradford's a northern mill city and like every other northern mill city, it's had to find its new identity. It brings attention, it brings investment, it brings opportunity and … it's our time."