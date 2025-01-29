Coraline - A Musical: Adaptation set to open at Leeds Playhouse scrapped following sexual misconduct allegations
The show was set to open at Leeds Playhouse in April before being performed at the Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh, Birmingham Rep, and HOME in Manchester.
The theatres have announced the cancellation of the performance though, with a joint statement posted on the Leeds Playhouse website today (Wednesday) reading: “We have decided our production of ‘Coraline – A Musical’ will not proceed. After careful consideration, we feel it would be impossible to continue in the context of the allegations against its original author.
“Ticket holders have been contacted directly via email.”
Best-selling author Neil Gaiman has denied allegations of sexual misconduct, saying he has “never engaged in non-consensual sexual activity with anyone. Ever”.
Allegations made by eight women against the 64-year-old, which include claims he sexually assaulted a woman in a bath, were published in New York Magazine on January 13, with five women’s claims having first been reported on a Tortoise Media podcast called Master last year.
Coraline is a dark fantasy horror children's novella that was first published in 2002 and was made into an animated film in 2009.
