Cooking with the Stars crowns the winner of series 5 👀📺

Cooking with the Stars has crowned its winner for series 5.

Viewers have all said the same thing about the 2025 final.

But who won the latest season of the show?

Cooking with the Stars viewers have all said the same thing about the latest winner of the ITV series. The reality show held its 2025 final last night (September 7).

Three of the celebs had made it all the way to the last episode of series five. It came after weeks of fierce competition and the golden frying pan was on the line.

But who won the latest season of Cooking with the Stars? Here’s all you need to know:

Who was the winner of Cooking with the Stars series 5?

The cast of Cooking with the Stars series 5 | South Shore/ ITV

Heading into the final, just three of the celebs were left in the competition. The three finalists were: interior designer Kelly Hoppen, media personality (and Ozzy’s son) Jack Osbourne, and ex-EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy.

The ITV show crowned Natalie Cassidy as the winner and she took home the coveted golden frying pan. She was partnered up with professional chef Tony Singh during the competition.

Cooking with the Stars viewers all say same thing about winner

Natalie’s victory in Cooking with the Stars caps an already impressive 2025. She started the year by reaching the semi-final of The Masked Singer, she was Bush in the latest edition.

She also departed EastEnders once again, with her last episode being on April 17. Nat also appeared in an episode of BBC’s comedy-drama Boarders this year.

One viewer wrote: “That's that. Natalie Cassidy, the EastEnders star has conquered it all & is officially the Cooking With The Stars GRAND CHAMPION for 2025 & the new owner of the winner's golden frying pan trophy.”

Another added: “A huge congratulations to Natalie Cassidy on winning Cooking with the Stars.” One echoed: “Congratulations to her and Tony Singh”.

A fan said: “Since leaving EastEnders, Nat Cass has already been a semi-finalist on The Masked Singer AND just won Cooking with the Stars… get her in the jungle folks.”

ITV has yet to announce the cast of I’m a Celebrity this year, so perhaps this viewer will get their wishes. A few names have been linked with the show so far.

