Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Stars from The Walking Dead, Terminator 2, Top Gun and Baldur’s Gate 3 among the guests at Comic Con Manchester 2024.

Comic Con Manchester returns to the BEC this weekend (July 27 - July 28 2024)

The celebration of sci-fi, fantasy and fandom features a who’s who of names, including many from “The Walking Dead” franchise

Here’s what time the panel Q&A’s are taking place this weekend, alongside how much it will cost for an autograph or photo opportunity with the special guests.

There’s a distinct feeling of dread regarding Comic Con Manchester this year, which “shambles” to the BEC Arena once more this weekend (July 27 to July 28 2024.)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We say that in as positive a manner as possible, owing to the fact that this year’s event seems to be dominated by the incredibly successful zombie franchise “The Walking Dead,” with some of the shows’ most beloved characters involved in three separate panel discussions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lennie James, Laurie Holden, Maggie Grace and David Morrissey are among some of the more well-known names from the hit AMC series that casual fans might know from their other exploits - and all of the cast members will be signing autographs and taking pictures with attendees, for a price of course.

Other big names attending Comic Con Manchester this year include ‘90s teen heartthrob and saviour of the world Edward Furlong, who played John Connor in the blockbuster film “Terminator 2: Judgement Day,” with his pane featuring the actors who played his foster parents; Xander Berkeley and Jenette Goldstein (who previously played Vasquez in James Cameron’s “Aliens”.)

“Doctor Who” fans will also appreciate the inclusion of Pearl Mackie and Arthur Darvill, while two of the cast of Tom Cruise's hit ‘80s action film “Top Gun” will also grace the BEC with their presence - Tom Skerritt and sci-fi regular Michael Ironside (of “Starship Troopers,” “Total Recall” and “Scanners” to name a mere few.) Oh and of course, what convention wouldn’t be complete with Brian Blessed appearing on Sunday?

So what time should you be heading to the BEC Arena this weekend to avoid missing out on listening to the fascinating tales that these renowned performers in the sci-fi and fantasy genre, and how much is it going to cost for an autograph or a photo with the guests - including Toby from “The Office?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is attending Comic Con Manchester 2024?

[L-R] Lennie James, Edward Furlong and Brian Blessed are among the special guests attending this year's Comic Con Manchester, taking place this weekend at the BEC Arena (Credit: Getty Images) | Getty Images

This year’s guests attending Comic Con Manchester are as follows:

Arthur Darville (Doctor Who)

Pearl Mackie (Doctor Who - Saturday only)

Paul Lieberstein (The Office)

Lennie James (The Walking Dead)

Chad Coleman (The Walking Dead)

Sonequa Martin-Green (The Walking Dead/Star Trek: Discovery)

Maggie Grace (Lost/Fear the Walking Dead)

Lauren Ridloff (The Walking Dead/Eternals)

Laurie Holden (The Walking Dead)

Emily Kinney (The Walking Dead)

David Morrissey (The Walking Dead)

Seth Gilliam (The Walking Dead/The Wire)

Caley Fleming (The Walking Dead)

Sarah Wayne Callies (The Walking Dead/The Wire)

Xander Berkley (The Walking Dead)

Josh Hamilton (13 Reasons Why)

Madison Lintz (The Walking Dead)

Amy Acker (Angel/Person of Interest - Saturday only)

Brian Blessed (Flash Gordon - Sunday only)

Edward Furlong (Terminator 2: Judgement Day)

Jenette Goldstein (Terminator 2: Judgement Day/Aliens)

Tom Skerritt (Alien)

Michael Ironside (Scanners/Total Recall/Splinter Cell)

Spencer Wilding (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)

Jimmy Vee (Star Wars: The Last Jedi)

Dave Jones (Baldur’s Gate 3)

Emma Gregory (Baldur’s Gate 3)

Samantha Beart (Baldur’s Gate 3)

Amelia Tyler (Baldur’s Gate 3)

What is the timetable of events for Comic Con Manchester 2024?

Doors to the BEC Arena are set to open at 9am on both days, with the event finishing at 6pm. The following Q&A’s are scheduled to take place at the following times at Comic Con Manchester 2024.

Saturday July 27 2024

10:00: Star Wars (with Spencer Wilding and Jimmy Vee)

11:00: Top Gun (with Tom Skerritt and Michael Ironside)

12:00: Cosplay Championship and Masquerade

13:15: Fear the Walking Dead (with Lennie James and Maggie Grace)

14:15: Pearl Mackie

15:15: Amy Acker

16:15: The Walking Dead (with Sonequa Martin-Green, Chad Coleman, Madison Lintz, David Morrissey and Laurie Holden)

Sunday July 28 2024

10:00: Baldur’s Gate 3 (with Dave Jones, Samantha Beart, Amelia Tyler and Emma Gregory)

11:00: Brian Blessed

12:00: Cosplay Masquerade

13:15: Arthur Darvill

14:15: Paul Lieberstein

15:15 Terminator 2: Judgement Day (with Edward Furlong, Jenette Goldstein and Xander Berkley)

16:15: The Walking Dead 2 (with Caley Fleming, Lauren Ridloff, Josh Hamilton, Seth Gilliam, Sarah Wayne Callies and Emily Hinney)

How do you get a photo or autograph from one of the Comic Con Manchester 2024 guests?

Photo and autograph opportunities come at a price, depending on who you want to interact with; the following is a list of times and prices for the photo/autograph sessions taking place - with tickets to avoid queues sale through Ticket Quarter.

Prices do not take into account any booking fees and there are opportunities to buy tickets at the convention - pending on their availability.

Saturday July 27 2024

Area A

09:50: Paul Lieberstein (Autograph - £40/Photo - £45)

10:00: Sonequa Martin-Green (Autograph - £60/Photo - £60)

10:25: Chad and Sonequa

10:35: Chad Coleman (Autograph - £40/Photo - £40)

10:50: Sarah Wayne Callies (Autograph - £35/Photo - £35)

11:30: Sarah and Cailey

11:50: Cailey Fleming (Autograph - £35/Photo - £35)

12:25: Tom Skerritt (Autograph - £40/Photo - £40)

12:40: Top Gun Duo (Tom Skerritt/Michael Ironside)

12:50: Michael Ironside (Autograph - £40/Photo - £40)

13:00: David Morrissey (Autograph - £40/Photo - £40)

13:45: Seth Gilliam (Autograph - £30/Photo - £30)

14:15: Lennie James (Autograph - £60/Photo - £60)

15:00: Madison Lintz (Autograph - £35 pay on the day/Photo - £35)

15:05: Sarah Wayne Callies

15:15: Sarah and Cailey

15:20: Cailey Fleming

15:30: Sonequa Martin-Green

15:40: Chad and Sonequa

15:50: Chad Coleman

16:00: Tom Skerritt

16:05: Top Gun Duo

16:10: Michael Ironside

16:15: Baldur’s Gate 3 (Dave Jones/Emma Gregory/Amelia Tyler)

16:25: Dave Jones (Autograph - £35/Photo - £35)

16:30: Emma Gregory (Autograph - £35/Photo - £35)

16:40: Amelia Tyler (Autograph - £35/Photo - £35)

16:45: Edward Furlong (Autograph - £40/Photo - £40)

16:50: T2 Trio (Edward Furlong/Jenette Goldstein/Xander Berkley)

16:55: Xander Berkley (Autograph - £35/Photo - £35)

17:05: Josh Hamilton (Autograph - £30/Photo - £30)

17:10: Lennie James

Area B

09:45: Madison Lintz

10:00: Arthur Darvill (Autograph - £35/Photo - £35)

10:10: Pearl Mackie (Autograph - £35/Photo - £35)

11:10: Samantha Beart (Autograph - £35/Photo - £35)

11:20: Baldur's Gate 3

11:25: Dave Jones

11:30: Emma Gregory

11:35: Amelia Tyler

11:40: Edward Furlong

12:05: T2 Trio

12:15: Xander Berkeley

12:40: Jenette Goldstein (Autograph - £35/Photo - £35)

13:05: Emily Kinney (Autograph - £40/Photo - £40)

13:35: Laurie Holden (Autograph - £40/Photo - £40)

14:00: Paul Lieberstein

14:05: Maggie Grace (Autograph - £50/Photo - £40)

14:25: Amy Acker (Autograph - £40/Photo - £40)

14:40: Lauren Ridloff (Autograph - £40/Photo - £40)

14:55: Josh Hamilton

15:20: David Morrissey

15:25: Spencer Wilding (Autograph - £30/Photo - £30)

15:30: Pearl Mackie

15:55: Seth Gilliam

16:00: Laurie Holden

16:05: Maggie Grace

16:10: Emily Kinney

16:15: Lauren Ridloff

16:30: Arthur Darvill

16:40: Amy Acker

16:50: Spencer Wilding

16:55: Jenette Goldstein

Sunday July 28 2024

Area A

10:00: Sonequa Martin-Green

10:25: Chad & Sonequa

10:35: Chad Coleman

11:10: Josh Hamilton

11:20: Sarah Wayne Callies

11:30: Sarah & Cailey

11:40: Cailey Fleming

11:55: Brian Blessed (Autograph - £40/Photo - £40)

12:15: Spencer Wilding

12:25: Tom Skerritt

12:40: Top Gun Duo

12:50: Michael Ironside

13:00: David Morrissey

13:45: Seth Gilliam

14:15: Lennie James

15:00: Madison Lintz

15:05: Sarah Wayne Callies

15:15: Sarah & Cailey

15:20: Cailey Fleming

15:30: Sonequa Martin-Green

15:40: Chad & Sonequa

15:50: Chad Coleman

16:00: Tom Skerritt

16:05: Top Gun Duo

16:10: Michael Ironside

16:15: Lennie James

Area B

10:40: Madison Lintz

10:55: Paul Lieberstein

11:10: Samantha Béart

11:20: Baldur's Gate 3

11:25: Dave Jones

11:30: Emma Gregory

11:35: Amelia Tyler

11:40: Edward Furlong

12:05: T2 Trio

12:15: Xander Berkeley

12:40: Jenette Goldstein

12:45: Lauren Ridloff

13:05: Emily Kinney

13:35: Laurie Holden

14:00: Paul Lieberstein

14:05: Maggie Grace

14:25: Arthur Darvill

14:35: Samantha Béart

14:40: Baldur's Gate 3

14:45: Dave Jones

14:50: Emma Gregory

14:55: Amelia Tyler

15:15: Josh Hamilton

15:20: David Morrissey

15:25: Spencer Wilding

15:40: Lauren Ridloff

15:50: Brian Blessed

15:55: Seth Gilliam

16:00: Emily Kinney

16:05: Maggie Grace

16:10: Laurie Holden

16:15: Edward Furlong

16:20: T2 Trio

16:25: Xander Berkeley

16:30: Jenette Goldstein

Where can I get tickets to attend Comic Con Manchester 2024?