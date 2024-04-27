Glass Onion Vintage held the event at Project House on Armley Road today (Saturday) and packed the venue out with hangers upon hangers of old clothes.

The showcase attracted a large crowd of people, all looking for the best second hand jackets, shirts, skirts, trousers and hats.

Glass Onion has been running since 2005, when its founder began selling vintage clothes from his grandmother’s coal shed in Barnsley.

It has since grown exponentially, with up to 20,000kgs (44,000 lbs) of second hand clothing processed at its headquarters every week.

Check out our photos from the pop up event in the gallery below.

