Pictures from the Glass Onion Vintage Pop Up event at Project House in Leeds

Thrifty fashionistas were in their element as one of the UK’s leading vintage clothing companies hosted a pop up event in Leeds.

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 27th Apr 2024, 17:46 BST

Glass Onion Vintage held the event at Project House on Armley Road today (Saturday) and packed the venue out with hangers upon hangers of old clothes.

The showcase attracted a large crowd of people, all looking for the best second hand jackets, shirts, skirts, trousers and hats.

Glass Onion has been running since 2005, when its founder began selling vintage clothes from his grandmother’s coal shed in Barnsley.

It has since grown exponentially, with up to 20,000kgs (44,000 lbs) of second hand clothing processed at its headquarters every week.

Check out our photos from the pop up event in the gallery below.

1. Glass Onion

Early bargain hunters Romee Nack an Violaine Viikki of York Photo: Steve Riding

2. Glass Onion Vintage Pop Up

Lucy Pollard of Batley views some of her clothes at the Glass Onion Vintage Pop Up Photo: Steve Riding

3. Glass Onion

Glass Onion started in 2005 with founder John selling vintage clothes out of his grandma’s coal shed in Barnsley, South Yorkshire. Photo: Steve Riding

4. Glass Onion

Jose Reis of Headingley with one of the shirts from America Photo: National World

5. Glass Onion

Glass Onion holds pop up events across the UK. Photo: Steve Riding

6. Glass Onion

Yazan Mk and Jennah Bowen check out some of the jackets for sale Photo: Steve Riding

