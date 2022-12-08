The famous Coca-Cola Christmas truck is coming to Leeds- and we now know exactly where it’s heading and when. The soft drink company has now officially announced where in the city fizzy pop fans will be able to see the festive truck this year.

The truck will be at the White Rose Shopping Centre in Leeds on Saturday (December 10). The truck will be there from 11.30am onwards.

As well as capturing the perfect seasonal selfies in front of the iconic red truck, this year’s tour is bigger and better than ever before, with a magical ‘winter market’ setting, featuring fun activities for all to get involved with. This year’s sparkling Christmas experience also offers fun opportunities - from ‘elfie selfie’ shots, to QR codes that access a host of interactive games, plus food huts that will serve up delicious seasonal tastes.

Every visit to the Coca-Cola Christmas Truck will also support those experiencing food poverty. With the theme of “Your Presence is Your Present”, Coca-Cola Great Britain will donate the equivalent of up to 100,000 meals to those in need throughout the festive season. For every person attending the Coca-Cola Truck Tour, the soft drinks giant will fund the equivalent of one meal for a person in need. Kickstarting the ambition, the equivalent of 100,000 meals have already been donated to FareShare by Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, with the ambition of funding the total equivalent of 200,000 meals.

Laura Moon, Senior Brand Manager at The Coca-Cola Company, Great Britain, said: “Coca-Cola has always been synonymous with Christmas, particularly the iconic Truck Tour and Holidays Are Coming advert. This year, the magic of Christmas is needed more than ever, and we are excited to bring back our famous truck tour to fans nationwide.

The Coca-Cola Christmas trucks in Brussels, Belgium (Pic: Getty Images)

